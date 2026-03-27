Apple's 50th Anniversary Events Continue in Washington D.C., Shanghai, Tokyo, and Beyond

Apple is into its final days of hosting 50th-anniversary celebrations around the world, making stops in Washington D.C., Mexico City, Shanghai, Tokyo, and beyond.



On Tuesday, March 24, actor Troy Kotsur and Gallaudet University president Roberta Cordano sat down for a discussion with Apple's accessibility chief Sarah Herrlinger about how accessible technology helps to foster creativity.

In 2022, Kotsur became the first deaf male actor to win an Academy Award for his performance in the Apple TV film CODA, while Cordano is the first deaf woman to be president of the Gallaudet University for the deaf and hard of hearing.



The discussion was part of a special Today at Apple session held at Apple's Carnegie Library store in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of other accessibility advocates also attended the event to reflect on what it means to have Apple products and technologies that work for everyone, including people with disabilities.

On Wednesday, March 25, Apple brought together "some of Mexico's most celebrated filmmakers, actors, and creators" for a conversation about creativity and storytelling at its Apple Antara store in Mexico City. This included some of the people behind the hit Apple TV productions Las Azules, Acapulco, and Midnight Family.

In front of its Jing'an store in Shanghai today, Apple set up a circular catwalk that models walked around as part of Shanghai Fashion Week.



And over in Tokyo today, a virtual YouTuber and singer known as Mori Calliope appeared live on a screen at Apple's Omotesando store.

Today at Apple sessions were also held at Apple Pacific Centre in Vancouver, Canada and at Apple Champs-Élysées in Paris, France this week, and there will be another session at Apple BKC in Mumbai, India on Sunday, March 29.

Apple kicked off its 50th anniversary celebrations with a surprise Alicia Keys performance at its store inside New York's iconic Grand Central Terminal earlier this month, while Mumford & Sons performed in London earlier this week. Apple has also held events in Australia, South Korea, Thailand, and elsewhere over the past few weeks.

Apple turns 50 on April 1.