Apple Releasing Two New iPhone Apps This Year
Apple is expected to release two new iPhone apps this year, including an Apple Business app and a Siri app with chatbot-like functionality.
With the Apple Business app, employees at businesses using the new Apple Business platform will be able to install apps for work, view contact information for colleagues, and request support. Apple Business is launching on April 14, and it replaces Apple Business Essentials, Apple Business Manager, and Apple Business Connect.
While not yet announced by Apple, it was recently reported that the company is also testing a Siri app with similar functionality as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini apps. Users would be able to interact with Siri in both text and voice modes, and the app would provide users with access to their past conversations with Siri.
Both apps will also be available on the iPad and Mac. Apple says the Apple Business app will require iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26, while the Siri app will reportedly be available as part of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 later this year.
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