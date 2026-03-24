 Apple Unveils 'Apple Business' All-in-One Platform - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Unveils 'Apple Business' All-in-One Platform

by

Apple today announced Apple Business, a new all-in-one platform that unifies device management, productivity tools, and customer outreach features.

Apple Business hero
The service is designed to be a consolidated replacement for several of Apple's existing business-focused offerings, including Apple Business Essentials, Apple Business Manager, and Apple Business Connect. It provides organizations with a single interface to manage devices, employees, communications, and customer engagement across Apple's ecosystem.

Apple Business incorporates built-in mobile device management (MDM), which allows companies to configure device settings, security policies, apps, and user groups from one place. Apple Business app will allow employees to install work-related apps, access colleague contact information, and request support.

New "Blueprints" enable administrators to preconfigure devices with specific settings and apps, facilitating zero-touch deployment so that employees can begin using devices immediately after unboxing. Zero-touch deployment is available when devices are purchased through Apple or authorized resellers.

The platform introduces Managed Apple Accounts with what Apple describes as "cryptographic separation" between personal and work data, allowing employees to use the same device for both purposes without commingling information. Account provisioning can be automated through integrations with identity providers such as Google Workspace and Microsoft Entra ID.

Additional features include the ability to create user groups, assign roles, distribute apps through the App Store, and access an Admin API for large-scale deployments, covering device, user, audit, and MDM service data.

Apple Business also adds integrated email, calendar, and directory services tied to custom domains. Businesses can either bring an existing domain or purchase one through the platform. These tools include features such as calendar delegation and a company directory with personalized contact cards.

In addition to internal management tools, Apple Business introduces new tools for customer engagement. The platform will allow businesses to manage how their brand and locations appear across Apple services, consolidating features previously available in Apple Business Connect.

These include brand profiles with logos and details, customizable place cards in Apple Maps with photos, hours, and actions such as ordering or reservations, and analytics showing how users discover and interact with locations. Branded communications will extend to the Mail app and iCloud Mail, as well as order tracking in Wallet, and that businesses using Tap to Pay on iPhone can display their branding during transactions.

Apple also announced a new advertising feature tied to ‌Apple Maps‌, scheduled to launch in the United States and Canada later this summer. Businesses will be able to create ads that appear at the top of search results in Maps, as well as within a new Suggested Places experience.

Apple Business will be available starting April 14 in more than 200 countries and regions as a free service for new and existing users of its prior business platforms, with certain features limited to specific regions. Optional paid services for additional ‌iCloud‌ storage and AppleCare+ will remain available within the platform.

Apple Business Essentials, Apple Business Manager, and Apple Business Connect will be discontinued once Apple Business launches, with existing data such as claimed locations and account information automatically migrated to the new system. Business Essentials customers will no longer be charged monthly fees for device management after the transition.

Tag: Apple Business

Popular Stories

imac video apple feature

Apple Released Yet Another New Product Today

Friday March 20, 2026 2:39 pm PDT by
Apple has unveiled a whopping nine new products so far this March, including an iPhone 17e, iPad Air models with the M4 chip, MacBook Air models with the M5 chip, MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the all-new MacBook Neo, an updated Studio Display, a higher-end Studio Display XDR, AirPods Max 2, and now the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2. iPhone 17e features the same overall design as...
Read Full Article
HomePod mini and Apple TV Sage

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Remain 'Ready' to Launch

Sunday March 22, 2026 6:33 am PDT by
Apple has unveiled nine new products this month, but the wait continues for the next-generation Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini models. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said new versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini have been "ready" since last year, but he reiterated that Apple has held off on releasing them until the more personalized version of Siri and other...
Read Full Article133 comments
ios 26 4 pastel

iOS 26.4: Top 10 New Features Coming to Your iPhone

Friday March 20, 2026 2:44 pm PDT by
iOS 26.4 isn't the major update with new Siri features that we hoped for, but there are some useful quality of life improvements, and a little bit of fun with an AI playlist generator and new emoji characters. Playlist Playground - Apple Music has a Playlist Playground option that lets you generate playlists from text-based descriptions. You can include moods, feelings, activities, or...
Read Full Article52 comments

Top Rated Comments

E
Etc_
32 minutes ago at 08:59 am
Normally, it’s frustrating when features are North America-only, but you guys can keep the Maps ads over there!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
apernett
30 minutes ago at 09:01 am
IMO, this is huge. I think they are entering into Google territory, or am I wrong?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B
budselectjr
11 minutes ago at 09:19 am

Explain how it is "not even remotely like it". I said -ish implying it wasn't identical but it certainly does have some similar components. Are you saying it has ZERO things in common with google workspace?

Keep in mind, I subscribed to Google Workspace and have firsthand experience with it.
Yes. Apple “business” offers no cloud iWork suite of tools and is just for device management and business brand settings for maps and iMessage.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments