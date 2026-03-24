 Apple's 50th Anniversary Events Continue in UK, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Thailand, and Beyond - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple's 50th Anniversary Events Continue in UK, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Thailand, and Beyond

by

Apple has been celebrating its upcoming 50th anniversary by hosting special events around the world, making stops in the United States, China, South Korea, and Thailand so far. Over the coming days, the celebrations will continue in the UK, France, Canada, Mexico, India, Japan, and Australia, while China will get an encore performance.

Apple 50 Years of Thinking Different
MacRumors has been invited to attend one of Apple's 50th-anniversary celebrations in London this week, but we are keeping specific details under wraps in order to avoid spoiling Apple's surprise. Stay tuned for our coverage of the event.

Apple Stores in Paris, France and Vancouver, Canada will be hosting special Today at Apple sessions tied to the company's 50th anniversary this week, with more details about those events outlined in our previous reporting.

Apple is also planning to host celebrations in Mexico, India, and Japan over the coming days, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Apple and the Sydney Opera House in Australia recently announced a collaboration, and we reported that this will tie into Apple's 50th-anniversary celebrations.

On his Instagram page last week, Australian composer Bailey Pickles said Apple asked him to compose and perform music for its upcoming 50th-anniversary celebration at the Opera House, where Apple will soon be illuminating artwork.

From March 25 to March 27, the Opera House's eastern sails will be illuminated with artwork created in the Procreate app on the iPad by a group of 10 emerging Australian artists. Through free Today at Apple sessions earlier this month, the public also had the opportunity to create and submit artwork for potential illumination.

Apple said selected artworks from both commissioned artists and public submissions will be curated and projected onto the Opera House's eastern sails on March 25 at 8:30 p.m. local time, and on March 26 and March 27 at 8 p.m. local time. Pickles did not say exactly when he will be performing at the world-famous venue, but it is clear that the 50th-anniversary celebration will involve a mix of artwork and music.

China is getting an encore 50th-anniversary celebration, as Apple will be hosting a special Today at Apple session at its Jing'an store in Shanghai, China on March 28, and there may be a surprise performance outside of the store as well.

Finally, there may be a grand finale at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, although this event might be limited to Apple's employees.

Apple kicked off its celebrations with a surprise performance by singer Alicia Keys at the iconic Grand Central Terminal in New York earlier this month. ↓

Alicia Keys Grand Central
Chinese singer Li Yuchun also performed at Apple's Taikoo Li store in Chengdu, China last week, as part of the celebrations. ↓

Tim Cook Chengdu China
South Korean boy band CORTIS performed at Apple's Myeongdong store in Seoul last week. ↓

Apple Store CORTIS
Molly Yllom, the artist behind the Crybaby universe, led a special Today at Apple session at Apple's Iconsiam store in Bangkok last week. ↓

Apple Iconsiam
Apple turns 50 on April 1.

"At Apple, we're more focused on building tomorrow than remembering yesterday," said Apple's CEO Tim Cook, in a public letter. "But we couldn't let this milestone pass without thanking the millions of people who make Apple what it is today."

Tags: Apple 50th Anniversary, Apple Store, Today at Apple, United Kingdom

Popular Stories

imac video apple feature

Apple Released Yet Another New Product Today

Friday March 20, 2026 2:39 pm PDT by
Apple has unveiled a whopping nine new products so far this March, including an iPhone 17e, iPad Air models with the M4 chip, MacBook Air models with the M5 chip, MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the all-new MacBook Neo, an updated Studio Display, a higher-end Studio Display XDR, AirPods Max 2, and now the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2. iPhone 17e features the same overall design as...
Read Full Article
HomePod mini and Apple TV Sage

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Remain 'Ready' to Launch

Sunday March 22, 2026 6:33 am PDT by
Apple has unveiled nine new products this month, but the wait continues for the next-generation Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini models. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said new versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini have been "ready" since last year, but he reiterated that Apple has held off on releasing them until the more personalized version of Siri and other...
Read Full Article133 comments
ios 26 4 pastel

iOS 26.4: Top 10 New Features Coming to Your iPhone

Friday March 20, 2026 2:44 pm PDT by
iOS 26.4 isn't the major update with new Siri features that we hoped for, but there are some useful quality of life improvements, and a little bit of fun with an AI playlist generator and new emoji characters. Playlist Playground - Apple Music has a Playlist Playground option that lets you generate playlists from text-based descriptions. You can include moods, feelings, activities, or...
Read Full Article52 comments

Top Rated Comments

k1121j Avatar
k1121j
2 minutes ago at 09:51 am
Congrats Apple!! You have come a long way.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments