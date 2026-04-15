Apple to Host Free Events in London Ahead of Sunday's Marathon

Apple today announced a series of events tied to this year's TCS London Marathon, with the company serving as an official partner of the race.



The TCS London Marathon is one of the world's most popular marathons and takes place on Sunday, April 26, drawing athletes of all abilities from around the world. A record-breaking one million people applied to enter the ballot for the 2026 event.

Apple will host two free events at its Brompton Road store in the days before the race. On Thursday, April 23, a panel including fitness trainer Joe Wicks, ultramarathon runner Hellah Sidibe, and athletes Dora Atim, Becky Briggs, and Sherica Holmon will offer training tips before a 5K shakeout run in Hyde Park, hosted by Apple Fitness+ trainer Cory Wharton-Malcolm. Spots are limited and registration is now open.

On Saturday, April 25, former marathon world-record holder Paula Radcliffe and two-time Olympian Chris Thompson will record a live episode of their podcast, Paula's Run Club, also at Brompton Road, joined by Wharton-Malcolm. The episode closes out their "Road to London Marathon" series. Registration is available for that event as well.

On race day, Apple Music will station artists and DJs at a key point on the course. An official Ultimate Marathon Playlist spanning seven hours is available now on ‌Apple Music‌, with additional mixes from race-day DJs to follow after the event.

Ahead of marathon week, Apple will host a PE with Apple: Hour of Play event for students from six schools in the London borough of Wandsworth, with Wicks and Fitness+ trainers leading physical activities for children ages 10 to 14, in partnership with nonprofit Enable. Apple also pointed out that it supports several other Greater London organizations, including Battersea Arts Centre, Southbank Centre, Youth Battersea, and Wandsworth BEST.