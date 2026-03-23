 Apple Considered Adding a Camera to the HomePod Years Ago - MacRumors
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Apple Considered Adding a Camera to the HomePod Years Ago

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Apple considered launching a HomePod with a camera and additional sensors years before the upcoming "HomePad" device, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

Full HomePod Black
In a detailed profile of Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus, Gurman revealed that Apple considered adding a camera and a more advanced array of sensors to the original ‌HomePod‌, which was announced in 2017. Ternus apparently believed that the additional capabilities would push up development costs and decided to cancel the features as a result.

Ternus was said to be reluctant to invest deeply in smart home devices when the first leading products from Amazon and Google arrived on the market around a decade ago. He subsequently took "some responsibility" for Apple falling behind in the smart home category.

Now, Ternus is leading Apple's efforts to re-establish itself in the smart home market with three new products, including an AI-powered smart home hub with facial recognition (J490), a small sensor for managing home security (J450), and a robotic device (J595). The smart home hub, dubbed "HomePad" in some reports, is expected to launch in the fall of 2026.

Related Roundup: HomePod
Tags: Bloomberg, John Ternus, Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: HomePod (Neutral)

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Top Rated Comments

K
Kidseeghost
39 minutes ago at 06:22 am
For what reason? These things flopped anyway. Adding more spy ware wouldn’t change it. It was too expensive and the main feature was bad. Also the era of smart assistants is over. I see more and more people ditching their smart speakers.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pitogyro Avatar
Pitogyro
41 minutes ago at 06:20 am
"He subsequently took "some responsibility" for Apple falling behind in the smart home category."

How on Earth can that be substantiated? Did he send an email of apology to the rest of the leadership team and Gurman got hold of it? Did he agree to forgo his annual bonus? The amount of sensationalist drivel that comes out of Gurman's mouth that's being published as gospel by everyone beggars belief. I read the entire article and there's literally nothing that's actual, substantial news.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
P
pcd213
25 minutes ago at 06:35 am
Just make a doorbell.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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