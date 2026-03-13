Skip to Content

Apple is Up to Something Secret in New York

by

Apple's retail store at the Grand Central Terminal in New York is temporarily closed, but the reason why remains a mystery.

As seen in photos shared by Parker Ortolani, Apple's space on the Main Concourse's East Balcony is covered up with temporary walls and curtains. There is also temporary lighting and audio equipment set up, and a video shared on social media appears to show that Apple is or was recording some sort of production.

Apple is clearly up to something, but exactly what remains anyone's guess. It could be recording a special video that will be part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations, or an upcoming product launch, but there are many possibilities.


Apple Grand Central reopens this Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. local time, and it remains to be seen if there will be any visible changes.

Apple's iconic Fifth Avenue store in New York will also be temporarily closed on Monday, March 23, from midnight until 3 a.m. local time, according to a source familiar with the matter. The reason for this closure is also unknown, but past closures have sometimes just been for maintenance on the store's glass cube entrance.

Apple Fifth Avenue is typically open 24/7.

Apple turns 50 on April 1, so we may learn what it was up to in New York over the coming weeks.

