Google Maps Adds Gemini AI-Powered 'Ask Maps' Feature and 3D Immersive Navigation

Google today added Gemini AI to Google Maps, enabling a new Ask Maps feature. Gemini in maps can answer complex, real-world questions that Google says "a map could never answer before."



There is a new Ask Maps button where Google Maps users can get answers to specific questions like "is there a public tennis court with lights on that I can play at tonight?" Google says that finding information like that would have taken a lot of sifting through reviews in the past, but now Google Maps can provide an answer with a custom map.

The feature can be used for trip planning, and it is able to provide tailored responses based on prior searches or saved information in the app. Google Maps can build a trip itinerary using information from more than 300 million places, including reviews from the Google community.

Along with Ask Maps, Google also introduced Immersive Navigation, which Google says is the biggest update to driving in Google Maps in over a decade. There is a 3D view that displays buildings, overpasses, and terrain, and Google Maps will highlight important road details like lanes, crosswalks, traffic lights, and stop signs when providing directions.

Google says that the app will have a new spatial understanding of the route that it's providing, which is made possible with Gemini models. Gemini analyzes real-world imagery from Street View and aerial photos to provide new details.

The updated navigation provides a broader route view with more information about what's coming ahead, more details about tradeoffs with alternate routes, and route previews for planning parking and other actions.

Ask Maps is rolling out in the U.S. and India on iOS and Android, with the feature set to expand to the desktop version of Google Maps soon. Immersive Navigation is rolling out in the U.S. today, though not all users will see it at first. Google says availability will expand over the coming months to eligible iOS and Android devices, plus CarPlay and Android Auto.