 Apple's iOS 26.5 Update Patches More Than 50 Security Flaws - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple's iOS 26.5 Update Patches More Than 50 Security Flaws

by

The iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 updates Apple released today address more than 50 security vulnerabilities, which means it's worth updating soon if you haven't done so already.

bug security vulnerability issue fix larry
Apple's security support document outlines all of the security updates included in the new software. There were no known actively exploited bugs, but Apple's documentation does potentially give malicious entities insight into bugs that can be exploited on devices that have not yet been updated.

There are multiple image vulnerabilities, kernel issues, and bugs related to Shortcuts, Spotlight, and screenshots. Ten WebKit vulnerabilities that could allow access to sensitive data or cause crashing were fixed.

Other updates Apple released today also include multiple security fixes. For iPhone and iPad users unable to install iOS 26, Apple released iOS 18.7.9, iPadOS 18.7.9, iPadOS 17.7.11, iOS 16.7.16, iPadOS 16.7.16, iOS 15.8.8, and iPadOS 15.8.8.

There are almost 70 security updates in macOS Tahoe 26.5, so it's also a good idea to update your Mac software. Apple released macOS Sonoma 14.8.7 and macOS Sequoia 15.7.7 for those who are unable to run ‌macOS Tahoe‌.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Related Forum: iOS 26

Popular Stories

iOS 26

Here's What's New in iOS 26.5 So Far

Tuesday April 21, 2026 1:30 pm PDT by
iOS 26.5 has been in beta since late March, with a third beta released this week. The update is relatively minor so far, which is not too surprising given that Apple is starting to shift its focus towards iOS 27. Apple will unveil iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8, and the update should be released in September. iOS 26.5 lays the groundwork for two changes, including end-to-end...
Read Full Article46 comments
iOS 26

Apple Seeds Second iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 Betas to Developers

Monday April 13, 2026 10:08 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming two weeks after Apple released updated first betas. Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update. iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 do not include new...
Read Full Article28 comments
iOS 26

Apple Releases Second iOS 26.5, iPadOS 26.5, tvOS 26.5 and watchOS 26.5 Public Betas

Tuesday April 14, 2026 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today provided public beta testers with the second releases of upcoming iOS 26.5, iPadOS 26.5, watchOS 26.5, and tvOS 26.5 updates for testing purposes. The public betas come a day after Apple provided the betas to developers. After signing up for beta testing on Apple's beta site, public beta testers can download the updates using the Software Update section of the Settings app on...
Read Full Article14 comments