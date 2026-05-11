Apple's iOS 26.5 Update Patches More Than 50 Security Flaws

The iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5 updates Apple released today address more than 50 security vulnerabilities, which means it's worth updating soon if you haven't done so already.



Apple's security support document outlines all of the security updates included in the new software. There were no known actively exploited bugs, but Apple's documentation does potentially give malicious entities insight into bugs that can be exploited on devices that have not yet been updated.

There are multiple image vulnerabilities, kernel issues, and bugs related to Shortcuts, Spotlight, and screenshots. Ten WebKit vulnerabilities that could allow access to sensitive data or cause crashing were fixed.

Other updates Apple released today also include multiple security fixes. For iPhone and iPad users unable to install iOS 26, Apple released iOS 18.7.9, iPadOS 18.7.9, iPadOS 17.7.11, iOS 16.7.16, iPadOS 16.7.16, iOS 15.8.8, and iPadOS 15.8.8.

There are almost 70 security updates in macOS Tahoe 26.5, so it's also a good idea to update your Mac software. Apple released macOS Sonoma 14.8.7 and macOS Sequoia 15.7.7 for those who are unable to run ‌macOS Tahoe‌.