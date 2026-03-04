Skip to Content

Apple Unveiled These Seven New Products This Week

Apple this week unveiled seven products, including an iPhone 17e, an iPad Air with the M4 chip, updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, a new Studio Display, a higher-end Studio Display XDR, and an all-new MacBook Neo that starts at just $599.

Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1
iPhone 17e features the same overall design as the iPhone 16e, but it gains Apple's A19 chip, MagSafe for magnetic wireless charging and magnetic accessories, Apple's second-generation C1X modem for faster 5G, and a doubled 256GB of base storage. In the U.S., the iPhone 17e starts at $599, just like the iPhone 16e did.

The new iPad Air's key upgrades include Apple's M4 chip, an increased 12GB of RAM, Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, and the C1X modem in cellular models.

The MacBook Air received a faster M5 chip, and a doubled 512GB of base storage, but the starting price increased from $999 to $1,099 as a result of a 256GB configuration being dropped. With the N1 chip, the MacBook Air now has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, and it now comes with Apple's 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max.

The higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models finally received M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, plus up to twice as fast SSD speeds and a doubled 1TB of base storage. Battery life has increased slightly across all of the models, and the N1 chip extends to the MacBook Pro line now for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support.

The regular Studio Display gained Thunderbolt 5 support and improved speakers, and the camera now supports Desk View. There is also an all-new, higher-end Studio Display XDR that gained all of those benefits, plus bigger improvements such as a 120Hz refresh rate, mini-LED backlighting, increased brightness, and more.

The colorful new MacBook Neo starts at just $599 in the United States, and at an even lower $499 for college students. Available in Blush, Citrus, Indigo, and Silver, the MacBook Neo is powered by the A18 Pro chip from the iPhone, and it is equipped with a 13-inch display, up to 512GB of storage, and a non-configurable 8GB of RAM.

To learn about these new products, read our coverage of Apple's announcements:

Apple also released new color options for a variety of accessories, including iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and the Crossbody Strap.

Top Rated Comments

T
Tim Jobs the 2nd
6 hours ago at 08:19 am
No new AppleTV makes me sad
No new AppleTV makes me sad
C
crsh1976
6 hours ago at 08:24 am

No new AppleTV makes me sad
This. It's just me, but that's the only product I wanted.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Res3387 Avatar
Res3387
6 hours ago at 08:18 am
Interesting that they didn’t update the regular iPad. Still the only iPad that doesn’t support Apple Intelligence.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
6 hours ago at 08:27 am

I see Neo as a good alternative to the iPad mini crowd. Same price as iPad mini and a lot more useful. If you need an iPad, just grab the base iPad I guess.
No .. it does absolutely NOTHING of interest to an iPad Mini user.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
Tim Jobs the 2nd
6 hours ago at 08:22 am

I still think thats happening tomorrow.
I figured the announcements were done since the in person event or whatever they called it was today.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ursadorable Avatar
Ursadorable
6 hours ago at 08:27 am
I'm disappointed there was no Mac Studio M5 Ultra, but my wallet has sighed in relief.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments