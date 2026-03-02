Apple Releases iPhone Cases, Apple Watch Bands, and Crossbody Strap in New Colors

A seasonal color refresh arrived today for a variety of Apple accessories, including iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and the Crossbody Strap. All of the accessories in the latest colors are available to order on Apple.com starting today.



Apple's Silicone Case for the standard iPhone 17 model has three new color options, including Bright Guava, Vanilla, and Electric Lavender.

Bright Guava and Vanilla extend to the Silicone Case for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, but the Pro models did not get Electric Lavender treatment.

Apple has a Silicone Case for the new iPhone 17e too, and it comes in Bright Guava, Vanilla, Soft Pink, and a handful of other colors.

Apple also has a MagSafe Clear Case for the iPhone 17e.

If you prefer an iPhone 17e case from Apple's Beats brand, there is a new MagSafe case with hard plastic. It comes in Bedrock Blue and Lime Stone.

As for Apple Watch bands, the Sport Band now comes in Bright Guava, Clementine, and Soft Pink, while the Sport Loop gained Bright Guava, Blue Mist, and Cantaloupe options. There are also some new colors for luxury Apple Watch Hermès bands.

Finally, the Crossbody Strap is now available in Bright Guava and Soft Pink. The accessory attaches to select Apple cases, allowing you to wear your iPhone.

For everything new, head to Apple's store page for new accessories.