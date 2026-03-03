Apple Updates Studio Display With These New Features

Alongside the all-new, higher-end Studio Display XDR, Apple has updated the regular version of the Studio Display with some new features.



Here is what is new for the lower-end Studio Display, according to Apple:

Two Thunderbolt 5 ports (up to 120Gb/s), with one upstream port (provides 96W pass-through charging) and one downstream port for connecting accessories or daisy-chaining additional displays

The built-in 12-megapixel Center Stage camera now supports Desk View

The six-speaker sound system's woofers deliver "30 percent deeper bass" compared to the previous Studio Display

Only the higher-end Studio Display XDR received a 120Hz refresh rate, mini-LED backlighting, increased brightness, and faster 140W pass-through charging.

The regular Studio Display still has a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of brightness.

Both models have 27-inch displays with a 5K resolution.

The new Studio Displays can be pre-ordered starting Wednesday, March 4, ahead of a Wednesday, March 11 launch. In the U.S., the regular Studio Display continues to start at $1,599, while the Studio Display XDR starts at $3,299.

Apple discontinued the Pro Display XDR.