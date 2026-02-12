Tim Cook Faces FTC Warning Over Apple News Curation

Apple has been issued a warning letter from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, urging it to review its content curation for Apple News so as to ensure that it is not suppressing conservative publications.



In a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, seen by the Financial Times, FTC chairman Andrew Ferguson cites recent press coverage of a report from conservative media watchdog Media Research Center (MRC), which claimed that Apple has promoted "leftist outlets" in its content choices.

The report in question by the MRC said that in January, Apple News "refrained from using any right-leaning outlets in the top 20 articles of its morning editions between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2026." The outlets named in the report include Fox News, the New York Post, the Daily Mail, Breitbart, and The Gateway Pundit.

The report went on to claim that Apple News was more favourable to including outlets such as The Washington Post, The Associated Press, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal – publications that are traditionallly considered either center outlets or nonpartisan.

Ferguson, whom President Trump appointed to lead the U.S. competition and consumer protection watchdog, said Apple should conduct a "comprehensive review" of its terms of service and take corrective action if its content curation does not comply with them.

Ferguson added that the choice of stories on Apple News may violate the FTC Act, arguing that the stifling or promotion of content "based on the perceived ideological or political viewpoint of the article or publication" may be “inconsistent" with Apple's terms of service or the "reasonable expectations of consumers."



"The FTC is not the speech police; we do not have the authority to require Apple or any other firm to take affirmative positions on any political issue, nor to curate news offerings consistent with one ideology or another. But Congress mandated that we protect consumers from material misrepresentations or omissions, including when the product or service offered to consumers is a speech-related product."

The letter came the day after President Donald Trump shared coverage of the MRC report on Truth Social. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also shared coverage of the MRC report on X on Wednesday.

Apple has not commented. The letter amounts to a sharp rebuke of Cook and marks an escalation in public tensions between Apple and members of the Trump administration.

Trump has generally refrained from criticizing Apple since Cook tried to repair relations with the administration in August, when he pledged to spend $600 billion in the U.S. over the next four years. Trump, in turn, promised Apple an exemption from planned electronics tariffs. Cook also presented Trump with a glass plaque mounted on a 24-carat gold base, a gesture that prompted an online backlash for its perceived obsequiousness.