 Apple's Tim Cook Shares Community Letter After Announcing Plans to Step Down as CEO - MacRumors
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Apple's Tim Cook Shares Community Letter After Announcing Plans to Step Down as CEO

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Current Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to leave his role on September 1, 2026, and as he prepares to step down as CEO, he has written a letter addressed to the Apple community.

tim cook john ternus apple ceo
Cook said that he starts his day reading notes from Apple users all over the world, which fills him with an indescribable gratitude. According to Cook, Ternus is the perfect person to take over as Apple's CEO.

To the Apple community:

For the past 15 years I've started just about every morning the same way. I open my email and I read notes I received the day before from Apple's users all over the world.

You share little pieces of your lives with me and tell me things you want me to know about how Apple has touched you. About the moment your mom was saved by her Apple Watch. About the perfect selfie you captured at the summit of a mountain that seemed impossible to climb. You thank me for the ways Mac has changed what you can do at work and sometimes give me a hard time because something you care about isn't working like it should.

In every one of those emails I feel the beating heart of our shared humanity. I feel a sense of deepening obligation to work harder and push further. But most of all, I feel a gratitude that I cannot put into words, that I somehow got to be the person on the other end of those emails, the leader of a company that ignites imaginations and enriches lives in such profound ways it defies description. What an honor and a privilege it has been.

Today we announced that I'm taking the next step in my journey at Apple. Over the coming months I will be transitioning into a new role, leaving the CEO job behind in September and becoming Apple's executive chairman. A new person will be stepping into what I know in my heart is the best job in the world. That leader is John Ternus, a brilliant engineer and thinker who has spent the past 25 years building the Apple products our users love so much, obsessed with every detail, focused on every possible way we can make something better, bolder, more beautiful, and more meaningful. He is the perfect person for the job.

John cares so much about who we are at Apple, what we do at Apple, who we reach at Apple, and he has the heart and character to lead with extraordinary integrity. I am so proud to call him Apple's next CEO. This company will reach such incredible heights under his leadership, and you will feel his impact in every bit of delight and discovery that grows out of the products and services to come. I can't wait for you to get to know him like I do.

This is not goodbye. But at this moment of transition, I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you. Not on behalf of the company, this time, though there is a wellspring of gratitude for you that overflows inside our walls. But simply on behalf of me. Tim. A person who grew up in a rural place in a different time and, for these magical moments, got to be the CEO of the greatest company in the world. Thank you for the confidence and kindness you've shown me. Thank you for saying hi to me on the street and in our stores. Thank you for cheering alongside me when we unveiled a new product or service. Thank you, most of all, for believing in me to lead the company that has always put you at the center of our work. Every day we get up and think about what we can do to make your life a little bit better. And every day, you've made mine the best I could have asked for.

Cook will remain on as Apple CEO until September 1, 2026, which is when John Ternus will take over. After Ternus assumes the role of CEO, Cook will continue to advise Apple in his role as board chairman.

Tags: John Ternus, Tim Cook

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Top Rated Comments

A
Anonymous123
24 minutes ago at 02:07 pm
Just give me a CEO who cares more about the customers than the shareholders.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iZac Avatar
iZac
31 minutes ago at 01:59 pm
What's John's email? Now I need to start asking him for a new iPhone mini...
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
19callum93 Avatar
19callum93
23 minutes ago at 02:07 pm
Thank you Tim Cook! You’ve done an absolutely fantastic job. I’m excited to see where John takes the company. Here’s to the future!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
25 minutes ago at 02:05 pm
Get ready for, "Tim Cook would have never done that!" comments.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
canyonblue737
31 minutes ago at 02:00 pm
End of a good era, and John is the right person to lead to an even better one. Tim wasn't perfect, but he was the perfect leader to find a way to move from a company sustained by the will of a single person, Steve, to a company that will last generations to come.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CPark98 Avatar
CPark98
31 minutes ago at 01:59 pm
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Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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