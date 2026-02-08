Here Are Tim Cook's Full Remarks About Apple's 50th Anniversary Plans

by

In a recent all-hands meeting, Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees to "stay tuned" about the company's plans for its upcoming 50th anniversary. Apple was founded on April 1, 1976, so the company will turn 50 in a few more months.

Apple Event Logo
Following a snippet last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has since shared Cook's full remarks:

I've been unusually reflective lately about Apple because we have been working on what do we do to mark this moment — 50 years. It's an extraordinary accomplishment. We've been going back through old archives, old photographs. We've been going back through the products, the services, the people, and I am struck by how much Apple has changed things, how much Apple has changed the world, how much Apple has given to the world. Are we going to celebrate it? You better believe it. We're not ready to say exactly how yet, so stay tuned. Yes. We're not a culture that looks back. So the group of people working on this have had to kind of build a different muscle for this, as our muscle is always about what's next. We've really had to work hard on this to get in a reflective state, but when you really stop and pause and think about the last 50 years, it makes your heart sing. It really does. I promise some celebration.

While it is likely that Cook was referring to a celebration for Apple employees, the company will almost certainly honor the occasion in a big way publicly too.

Apple went from flirting with bankruptcy in the late 1990s to becoming the world's most valuable public company in the early 2010s. It has introduced many iconic products, including the Macintosh in 1984, the iPod in 2001, the iPhone in 2007, and the Apple Watch in 2015. The company reported an all-time revenue record last quarter, driven by all-time high iPhone sales, so the company is still peaking financially.

MacRumors x Bloomberg Banner Cool

Top Rated Comments

citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
7 minutes ago at 11:24 am

Let's all calm down. Of course he looks back all the time and thinks of Steve Jobs, Martin Luther King etc and thinks of the great things. It's all marketing saying 'we don't look back.' Anyway, great time to celebrate! Here's to another 50!
Sadly... People will reflexively latch on to the tiniest minutia if it provides an opportunity to take a swing at Cook.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Farquar Avatar
Farquar
19 minutes ago at 11:12 am
Interesting how he talks about being reflective, and celebrating a 50 year anniversary...but when it comes to HOW to celebrate it...suddenly we're not a culture that looks back.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
reyesmac Avatar
reyesmac
17 minutes ago at 11:13 am
its that never look back mentality that strips away what the mac was for those who fought hard to keep it relevant in the dark days. Wish they would throw them a bone and not just a screensaver after 30 years. BRING GRAY BACK into the os, I have had to switch to dark mode to get away from that awful white. You go a few OS's back and it looked so much better back then.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zahuh Avatar
zahuh
15 minutes ago at 11:15 am
Let's all calm down. Of course he looks back all the time and thinks of Steve Jobs, Martin Luther King etc and thinks of the great things. It's all marketing saying 'we don't look back.' Anyway, great time to celebrate! Here's to another 50!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments