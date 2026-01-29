Apple Reports Record-Setting 1Q 2026 Results: $42.1B Profit on $143.8B Revenue

Apple today announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2026, which corresponds to the fourth calendar quarter of 2025.



For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $143.8 billion and net quarterly profit of $42.1 billion, or $2.84 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $124.3 billion and net quarterly profit of $36.3 billion, or $2.40 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Apple set all-time records during the quarter for total revenue, earnings per share, iPhone revenue, and services revenue. Total revenue was up 16 percent year-over-year, while earnings per share rose by 19 percent.

Gross margin for the quarter was 48.2 percent, compared to 46.9 percent in the year-ago quarter. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.26 per share, payable on February 12 to shareholders of record as of February 9.

"Today, Apple is proud to report a remarkable, record-breaking quarter, with revenue of $143.8 billion, up 16 percent from a year ago and well above our expectations," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "iPhone had its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment, and Services also achieved an all-time revenue record, up 14 percent from a year ago. We are also excited to announce that our installed base now has more than 2.5 billion active devices, which is a testament to incredible customer satisfaction for the very best products and services in the world."

As has been the case for over five years now, Apple is once again not issuing guidance for the current quarter ending in March.



Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q1 2026 financial results conference call at 2:00 pm Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.

Conference call starts at 2:00 p.m. Pacific - No need to refresh



Loading live updates...



