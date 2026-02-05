Tim Cook Teases Plans for Apple's Upcoming 50th Anniversary

by

Apple turns 50 this year, and its CEO Tim Cook has promised to celebrate the milestone. The big day falls on April 1, 2026.

Apple Logo Zoomed
"I've been unusually reflective lately about Apple because we have been working on what do we do to mark this moment," Cook told employees today, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "When you really stop and pause and think about the last 50 years, it makes your heart sing. It really does. I promise some celebration."

Apple was founded on April 1, 1976, so the company will celebrate its 50th anniversary in a little less than two months from now.

From near-bankruptcy in the late 1990s to becoming the world's most valuable public company in the early 2010s, Apple has been through a series of highs and lows over the past half century. The company just reported an all-time revenue record last quarter, driven by all-time high iPhone sales, so the company has come a long way.

We will be sure to have in-depth coverage of whatever Apple has in store for its 50th.

