Report Reveals iOS 26.4 Beta Release Date

Apple is set to release the first beta version of iOS 26.4 later this month, providing the first real-world look at the Apple Intelligence features promised at WWDC 2024, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims.



Gurman revealed the timing in his "Power On" newsletter. Barring further delays, the first beta version of iOS 26.4 is apparently set to release to developers during the week of February 23. The update will "include some components" of the long-anticipated improvements to Siri.

Gurman added that iOS 27 will deliver further ‌Apple Intelligence‌ improvements, but WWDC will be "a fairly muted affair this year." The main new features will be a "more personalized ‌Siri‌ with a chatbot interface." Apple is said to be focused on improving performance, fixing bugs, and fine-tuning the design of its software platforms this year.