Amazon's Alexa+ Now Free for All U.S. Prime Members, Beating Apple's Smarter Siri to Market

Amazon's Alexa+ AI assistant is rolling out to all U.S. Amazon Prime subscribers beginning today, with the service available at no additional cost.



Amazon says that Prime subscribers can access Alexa+ with the Alexa app, Alexa-enabled devices, or the Alexa.com website. Prime members can access Alexa+ by saying "Alexa, upgrade to Alexa+," or by logging into their Amazon account on the Alexa website.

Alexa+ has been in testing since February 2025, offering a smarter, more personalized, and more proactive assistant experience. Amazon says Alexa+ is much more capable than the prior version of Alexa thanks to its updated architecture that uses large language models from Amazon Nova and Anthropic.

Alexa is able to do things like order takeout, make restaurant reservations, book rides, and schedule home repairs, plus it can control smart home products and answer questions like any other chatbot. It integrates with Amazon services, and can integrate with hardware like Ring cameras.

Amazon Prime in the U.S. is priced at $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and Alexa+ is considered one of the Prime benefits. Customers without Prime can try Alexa+ through a limited, free chat experience on Alexa.com and in the Alexa app. Subscribing solely to Alexa+ costs $19.99 per month, which makes no sense for anyone since Prime is cheaper.

Amazon's revamped Alexa+ experience is seeing a wide rollout a couple months ahead of when Apple is expected to debut a more powerful, personalized version of Siri. ‌Siri‌ is going to get an update in spring 2026, likely in iOS 26.4.

Alexa and ‌Siri‌ were two of the original large-scale voice assistants, so it will be interesting to see how Alexa+ compares to the revamped version of ‌Siri‌ when ‌Siri‌ launches.