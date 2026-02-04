Amazon's Alexa+ Now Free for All U.S. Prime Members, Beating Apple's Smarter Siri to Market

by

Amazon's Alexa+ AI assistant is rolling out to all U.S. Amazon Prime subscribers beginning today, with the service available at no additional cost.

amazon alexa plus
Amazon says that Prime subscribers can access Alexa+ with the Alexa app, Alexa-enabled devices, or the Alexa.com website. Prime members can access Alexa+ by saying "Alexa, upgrade to Alexa+," or by logging into their Amazon account on the Alexa website.

Alexa+ has been in testing since February 2025, offering a smarter, more personalized, and more proactive assistant experience. Amazon says Alexa+ is much more capable than the prior version of Alexa thanks to its updated architecture that uses large language models from Amazon Nova and Anthropic.

Alexa is able to do things like order takeout, make restaurant reservations, book rides, and schedule home repairs, plus it can control smart home products and answer questions like any other chatbot. It integrates with Amazon services, and can integrate with hardware like Ring cameras.

Amazon Prime in the U.S. is priced at $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and Alexa+ is considered one of the Prime benefits. Customers without Prime can try Alexa+ through a limited, free chat experience on Alexa.com and in the Alexa app. Subscribing solely to Alexa+ costs $19.99 per month, which makes no sense for anyone since Prime is cheaper.

Amazon's revamped Alexa+ experience is seeing a wide rollout a couple months ahead of when Apple is expected to debut a more powerful, personalized version of Siri. ‌Siri‌ is going to get an update in spring 2026, likely in iOS 26.4.

Alexa and ‌Siri‌ were two of the original large-scale voice assistants, so it will be interesting to see how Alexa+ compares to the revamped version of ‌Siri‌ when ‌Siri‌ launches.

usersince86
usersince86
26 minutes ago at 02:04 pm
Prime: still use it... at least for now.
Alexa: never use it... and don't plan to.
jdavid_rp
jdavid_rp
32 minutes ago at 01:59 pm
Free as long as you consider that your personal data has no value, but Amazon would think otherwise
Mrkevinfinnerty
Mrkevinfinnerty
26 minutes ago at 02:04 pm

Well, I have Prime. I will NOT use Alexa period.
Thank you very much, but no, thanks
No problem, Amazon has every last drop of your data anyway
tyranne201
tyranne201
20 minutes ago at 02:11 pm

No problem, Amazon has every last drop of your data anyway
and you think apple really cares? they open up to China.
SnowPenguin
SnowPenguin
11 minutes ago at 02:20 pm

No problem, Amazon has every last drop of your data anyway
They certainly have less data if you don't use Alexa
N47H
N47H
10 minutes ago at 02:21 pm

It's not beating anything. This isn't native on any of my dozens of devices that use Siri.
A non-existent Alexa is still hands down more useful than a native/integrated Siri.

Apple really dropped the ball on the AI voice assistant front given Siri was the first mainstream one and was in so many people's hands day in day out.
