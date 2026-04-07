Apple Studio Display XDR Now FDA-Cleared for Diagnostic Radiology Use
The Studio Display XDR's medical image calibration feature received FDA clearance, which means radiologists are now able to use the display for viewing medical images.
Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak confirmed today that U.S. radiologists can connect the Studio Display XDR to a Mac running macOS 26.4 to use DICOM medical imaging presets.
The Studio Display XDR supports DICOM and has a Medical Imaging Calibrator for diagnostic radiology, so radiologists can view images without the need for a single-purpose medical imaging display. The Studio Display XDR is priced at $2,899 with a VESA mount, and it is more affordable than many specialized medical imaging monitors.
Using the Studio Display XDR for radiology requires switching from a standard viewing mode to the radiology viewing mode. Apple will need to get appropriate medical clearance in other countries to expand the radiology feature outside of the United States.
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