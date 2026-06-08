Tim Cook Shares 'Good Morning' Video Ahead of Today's Apple Event

Ahead of the WWDC 2026 keynote at 10 a.m. Pacific Time today, Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared a short video in which country singer Lainey Wilson, actress Rhea Seehorn, DJ and producer Zedd, and other celebrities say "good morning" in various ways.



"I think I'll say it the way I always say it," concludes Cook.

Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus becomes CEO on September 1, so this WWDC will likely be Cook's final event running the company.