 Tim Cook Shares 'Good Morning' Video Ahead of Today's Apple Event - MacRumors
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Tim Cook Shares 'Good Morning' Video Ahead of Today's Apple Event

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Ahead of the WWDC 2026 keynote at 10 a.m. Pacific Time today, Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared a short video in which country singer Lainey Wilson, actress Rhea Seehorn, DJ and producer Zedd, and other celebrities say "good morning" in various ways.

Tim Cook Apple Logo
"I think I'll say it the way I always say it," concludes Cook.

Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus becomes CEO on September 1, so this WWDC will likely be Cook's final event running the company.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2026
Tags: Apple Event Guide, Tim Cook
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

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Top Rated Comments

TheLastDogcow Avatar
TheLastDogcow
13 minutes ago at 06:48 am
There are a lot of things Tim Cook did during his tenure that should be commended, but the one thing I hope Apple does under the helm of John Ternus is begin to distance itself from all of the celebrity worship and over-engagement with them.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
miguelcoma
10 minutes ago at 06:51 am
Good morning TIm! one last time
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JohannesO Avatar
JohannesO
4 minutes ago at 06:56 am
And I thought he’d tell us Good Morning one last time now so that John Ternus can start the day in his own way at WWDC.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
5 minutes ago at 06:55 am
Gotta like having a bit of fun on your way to retirement. I had fun in my last few months, and enjoyed going to afternoon meetings bringing in a stocked bar cart. "Good afternoon." 🍸🍷😀
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
asterizk Avatar
asterizk
7 minutes ago at 06:54 am
Cute.. good morning Tim :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dave245 Avatar
Dave245
11 minutes ago at 06:49 am
Not going to lie, I'm going to miss Tim's "Good Morning"
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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