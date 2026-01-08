John Ternus Again Profiled as Apple's Likely Next CEO

With Tim Cook having recently turned 65 years old and a number of other senior Apple executives having already departed in recent months or heading for the exits, there has been significant focus on Apple's plans for who will succeed Cook as CEO.



Several recent reports have identified Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, John Ternus, as likely to be named the next Apple CEO, and The New York Times has now shared a profile of Ternus with some context on his expertise and how he is viewed within the company.

According to sources who spoke to The New York Times, Apple began accelerating its planning for ‌Tim Cook‌'s succession last year, with Cook having expressed a desire to reduce his workload.

While software chief Craig Federighi, services chief Eddy Cue, marketing head Greg Joswiak, and retail/HR chief Deirdre O'Brien have all reportedly been seen as potential candidates, Ternus "appears to have shot to the front of the pack," with Cook likely to remain as chairman of the company's board of directors.

Ternus is known for his expertise as an engineer, having worked on many of Apple's devices although he is "known more for maintaining products than developing new ones." Ternus also has only limited exposure to dealing with political and policy issues that come with CEO role.

"He's a nice guy," [former Apple engineer Cameron] Rogers said. "He's someone you want to hang out with. Everyone loves him because he's great. Has he made any hard decisions? No. Are there hard problems he's solved in hardware? No."

Ternus and others may quibble with that assessment, however, as Ternus has been involved with a number of innovative products over the years, including spearheading the effort to develop the iPhone Air and working on the upcoming foldable iPhone.

Ternus is seen as a natural successor to Cook, with an even temperament, strong attention to detail, and intimate knowledge of Apple's supply chain. But he may not bring the visionary focus and willingness to take risks that Steve Jobs had, leading to debate among Apple employees about exactly what type of leader is needed.

For more on Ternus and his work rising through the ranks at Apple, check out the full profile at The New York Times.