Will John Ternus Really Be Apple's Next CEO?

by

There is uncertainty about Apple's head of hardware engineering John Ternus succeeding Tim Cook as CEO, The Information reports. Some former Apple executives apparently hope that a new "dark-horse" candidate will emerge.

Apple John Ternus 2019
Ternus is considered to be the most likely candidate to succeed Cook as CEO. The report notes that he is more likely to become CEO than software head chief Craig Federighi, Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan, or marketing head Greg Joswiak.

Ternus is 50 and has worked at Apple since 2001. He is known for being dependable and good at following orders with an obsessive attention to detail. Colleagues describe him as calm, emotionally intelligent, logical, and conservative. He purportedly took the fall for Apple's butterfly keyboard internally, which earned him respect. He also led the transition of the Mac to Apple silicon to much success. These situations are said to have helped Ternus earn Cook's trust.

However, some voices in the company believe that Ternus is not ready to take on the role, which could delay a succession announcement. Some skeptics inside the company say that Ternus is too risk averse, leading to frustrations within his group. For example, some in Apple's hardware engineering department were disappointed that Ternus declined to fund more ambitious projects.

One of these individuals was vice president Tang Tan, who now leads OpenAI's project to build an AI hardware device designed by Apple's former chief designer, Jony Ive. Tan and Ive have since poached a large number of hardware engineers from Ternus' team to work on the unreleased device. Other critics say that Ternus "isn't a charismatic leader" and has had little involvement in the geopolitical affairs that have dominated the attention of Cook in recent years.

While Craig Federighi could succeed Cook due to his high profile, there are concerns that his focus on software may make him a poor fit for the role. He apparently prefers tackling technical problems rather than dealing with the kind of broader issues that the role of CEO demands.

Federighi is also risk-averse and voiced disproval over the Apple's spending on the Vision Pro and its now-canceled self-driving car project. He was also initially skeptical about AI, believing that the technology was overhyped and too unpredictable.

Cook has said publicly that he wants Apple's next CEO to come from within the company, but it is possible that the company could opt for a former employee. One such individual is said to be former Apple hardware executive Tony Fadell, who co-created the iPod.

Fadell reportedly told associates recently that he would be open to replacing Cook as CEO. Some former Apple executives believe that Fadell would help "shake up" the company from the perspective of a brash product leader.

Other individuals within Apple see the prospect as "unlikely," since Fadell was a "polarizing figure" when he worked at the company. Apple passed on acquiring Fadell's smart home company Nest in 2014 because some staff did not want him to return to the company.

Regardless of who succeeds him, Cook is now thought to be highly likely to retire in the not-too-distant future. Some analysts believe that ‌Tim Cook‌ "hasn't moved fast enough" or with the urgency of executives at Meta and Google to respond to the growing challenge of AI.

There are reportedly growing signs in Cook's personal life that he could be planning to move on soon. He apparently no longer routinely rises at 4 a.m. as he once did to go to the gym. Individuals around Cook have begun to notice a slight tremor in his hands, which was also visible during a recent visit to the White House.

In addition, Cook surprised colleagues when he purchased a luxury home outside Palm Springs, California. The report notes that he used to be noticeably more frugal, such as when he chose to rent a home in Silicon Valley rather than buying one to save money.

Senior Apple employees are said to be so sure of the likelihood of major management changes at the company, which could open up new opportunities, that they have raised the situation to many who have tried to recruit them.

Tags: Craig Federighi, John Ternus, The Information, Tim Cook, Tony Fadell

Popular Stories

iOS 26

When Will Apple Release iOS 26.2?

Monday December 1, 2025 4:37 pm PST by
We're getting closer to the launch of the final major iOS update of the year, with Apple set to release iOS 26.2 in December. We've had three betas so far and are expecting a fourth beta or a release candidate this week, so a launch could follow as soon as next week. Past Launch Dates Apple's past iOS x.2 updates from the last few years have all happened right around the middle of the...
Read Full Article26 comments
ios 18 to ios 26 upgrade

Apple Pushes iPhone Users Still on iOS 18 to Upgrade to iOS 26

Tuesday December 2, 2025 11:09 am PST by
Apple is encouraging iPhone users who are still running iOS 18 to upgrade to iOS 26 by making the iOS 26 software upgrade option more prominent. Since iOS 26 launched in September, it has been displayed as an optional upgrade at the bottom of the Software Update interface in the Settings app. iOS 18 has been the default operating system option, and users running iOS 18 have seen iOS 18...
Read Full Article273 comments
maxresdefault

iPhone Fold: Launch, Pricing, and What to Expect From Apple's Foldable

Monday December 1, 2025 3:00 am PST by
Apple is expected to launch a new foldable iPhone next year, based on multiple rumors and credible sources. The long-awaited device has been rumored for years now, but signs increasingly suggest that 2026 could indeed be the year that Apple releases its first foldable device. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below, we've collated an updated set of key details that ...
Read Full Article52 comments
iOS 26

Apple Seeds iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 Release Candidates to Developers and Public Beta Testers

Wednesday December 3, 2025 10:33 am PST by
Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 updates to developers and public beta testers, with the software coming two weeks after Apple seeded the third betas. The release candidates represent the final versions of iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 that will be provided to the public if no further bugs are found during this final week of testing....
Read Full Article39 comments
Photos App Icon Liquid Glass

John Gruber Shares Scathing Commentary About Apple's Departing Software Design Chief

Thursday December 4, 2025 9:30 am PST by
In a statement shared with Bloomberg on Wednesday, Apple confirmed that its software design chief Alan Dye will be leaving. Apple said Dye will be succeeded by Stephen Lemay, who has been a software designer at the company since 1999. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Dye will lead a new creative studio within the company's AR/VR division Reality Labs. On his blog Daring Fireball,...
Read Full Article286 comments
iphone 17 cyber

iPhone 17 Demand Is Breaking Apple's Sales Records

Tuesday December 2, 2025 9:44 am PST by
Apple's iPhone 17 lineup is selling well enough that Apple is on track to ship more than 247.4 million total iPhones in 2025, according to a new report from IDC. Total 2025 shipments are forecast to grow 6.1 percent year over year due to iPhone 17 demand and increased sales in China, a major market for Apple. Overall worldwide smartphone shipments across Android and iOS are forecast to...
Read Full Article131 comments
Touchscreen MacBook Feature

Here Are the Four MacBooks Apple Is Expected to Launch Next Year

Monday December 1, 2025 5:00 am PST by
2026 could be a bumper year for Apple's Mac lineup, with the company expected to announce as many as four separate MacBook launches. Rumors suggest Apple will court both ends of the consumer spectrum, with more affordable options for students and feature-rich premium lines for users that seek the highest specifications from a laptop. Below is a breakdown of what we're expecting over the next ...
Read Full Article59 comments
iphone air camera

iPhone Air's Resale Value Has Dropped Dramatically, Data Shows

Thursday December 4, 2025 5:27 am PST by
The iPhone Air has recorded the steepest early resale value drop of any iPhone model in years, with new data showing that several configurations have lost almost 50% of their value within ten weeks of launch. According to a ten-week analysis published by SellCell, Apple's latest lineup is showing a pronounced split in resale performance between the iPhone 17 models and the iPhone Air....
Read Full Article205 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Cosmic Orange

iPhone 17 Pro Lost a Camera Feature Pro Models Have Had Since 2020

Thursday December 4, 2025 5:18 am PST by
iPhone 17 Pro models, it turns out, can't take photos in Night mode when Portrait mode is selected in the Camera app – a capability that's been available on Apple's Pro devices since the iPhone 12 Pro in 2020. If you're an iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro Max owner, try it for yourself: Open the Camera app with Photo selected in the carousel, then cover the rear lenses with your hand to...
Read Full Article50 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Cosmic Orange

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 18 Pro

Monday December 1, 2025 2:40 am PST by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models at the same time, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 18 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. One thing worth...
Read Full Article107 comments

Top Rated Comments

vertsix Avatar
vertsix
24 minutes ago at 09:07 am
I hope so. He really is the best candidate. An engineer at heart, he fostered the Apple Silicon transition and other good hardware decisions inside Apple.

It's time we have a product person as the CEO, and not a financial suit.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pitogyro Avatar
Pitogyro
21 minutes ago at 09:09 am
I could have a go
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AlanMarron Avatar
AlanMarron
24 minutes ago at 09:07 am
Does anyone really believe that AAPL doesn’t have a rock-solid succession plan?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AlanMarron Avatar
AlanMarron
20 minutes ago at 09:10 am

I hope so. He really is the best candidate. An engineer at heart, he fostered the Apple Silicon transition and other good hardware decisions inside Apple.

It's time we have a product person as the CEO, and not a financial suit.
Cook has been a stellar logistics guy, but the heart of AAPL is its gadgets.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
19 minutes ago at 09:12 am

Cook has been a stellar logistics guy, but the heart of AAPL is its gadgets.
And software. Don't forget about software. And it has been neglected for many years already.

Hopefully the recent firing of the design head brings some meaningful changes.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Attirex Avatar
Attirex
14 minutes ago at 09:16 am
There is only one true candidate---Elon.

(cue slick graphics and Morgan Freeman V.O.)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments