'AirPods Ultra' Rumored to Feature a Major Upgrade Over AirPods Pro

In a social media post this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to release new AirPods with cameras "for Siri."



Last month, Gurman said these AirPods will likely be priced above the current AirPods Pro 3, which Apple sells for $249. As a result, he said Apple is likely considering using "AirPods Ultra" branding for the camera-equipped AirPods.

"AirPods Ultra" would not have typical cameras for capturing photos and videos. Instead, Gurman previously reported that the earbuds will be equipped with infrared cameras that use computer vision to feed data about a user's surroundings to Siri. The cameras should help to enhance the Visual Intelligence feature on the iPhone 15 Pro and newer.

This would be similar to the infrared camera built into the Face ID system on iPhones.

In June 2024, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said AirPods with cameras would potentially enable "in-air gesture control." In his post this week, however, Gurman said he does not expect the AirPods to support hand gestures.

It was initially rumored that the camera-equipped AirPods would be a higher-end AirPods Pro 3 configuration, much like the AirPods 4 are available in variants with or without active noise cancellation. However, it is increasingly sounding like the earbuds will instead be "AirPods Ultra" positioned above the AirPods Pro entirely.

Macworld's Filipe Espósito recently reported that Apple plans to release an "iPhone Ultra" and a "MacBook Ultra" within the next year, so "AirPods Ultra" would be part of a trio of new "Ultra" devices. Apple already uses "Ultra" branding for the Apple Watch Ultra, CarPlay Ultra, and the M1 Ultra to M3 Ultra series of chips.

It is not entirely clear when the "AirPods Ultra" will arrive, but September of this year is a possibility if Apple plans to announce them alongside the "iPhone Ultra," its long-rumored foldable iPhone. A redesigned "MacBook Ultra" with an OLED display and touch-screen capabilities is expected to follow by early 2027.