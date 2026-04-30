 'AirPods Ultra' Rumored to Feature a Major Upgrade Over AirPods Pro - MacRumors
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'AirPods Ultra' Rumored to Feature a Major Upgrade Over AirPods Pro

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In a social media post this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to release new AirPods with cameras "for Siri."

airpods pro 3 design
Last month, Gurman said these AirPods will likely be priced above the current AirPods Pro 3, which Apple sells for $249. As a result, he said Apple is likely considering using "AirPods Ultra" branding for the camera-equipped AirPods.

"AirPods Ultra" would not have typical cameras for capturing photos and videos. Instead, Gurman previously reported that the earbuds will be equipped with infrared cameras that use computer vision to feed data about a user's surroundings to Siri. The cameras should help to enhance the Visual Intelligence feature on the iPhone 15 Pro and newer.

This would be similar to the infrared camera built into the Face ID system on iPhones.

In June 2024, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said AirPods with cameras would potentially enable "in-air gesture control." In his post this week, however, Gurman said he does not expect the AirPods to support hand gestures.

It was initially rumored that the camera-equipped AirPods would be a higher-end AirPods Pro 3 configuration, much like the AirPods 4 are available in variants with or without active noise cancellation. However, it is increasingly sounding like the earbuds will instead be "AirPods Ultra" positioned above the AirPods Pro entirely.

Macworld's Filipe Espósito recently reported that Apple plans to release an "iPhone Ultra" and a "MacBook Ultra" within the next year, so "AirPods Ultra" would be part of a trio of new "Ultra" devices. Apple already uses "Ultra" branding for the Apple Watch Ultra, CarPlay Ultra, and the M1 Ultra to M3 Ultra series of chips.

It is not entirely clear when the "AirPods Ultra" will arrive, but September of this year is a possibility if Apple plans to announce them alongside the "iPhone Ultra," its long-rumored foldable iPhone. A redesigned "MacBook Ultra" with an OLED display and touch-screen capabilities is expected to follow by early 2027.

Related Roundup: AirPods Pro 3
Tags: AirPods Ultra, Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

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Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
27 minutes ago at 08:49 am
Hey Siri: Show me Airpods with some features I really don't want.

Siri: How about cameras?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
AppleMega
26 minutes ago at 08:49 am
Pretty niche. If it's just AirPods Pro 3 with those rumored add-ons, I'm good with my 3s as is. If it has better sound (current sound is fantastic, on par with the Max) or... LOSSLESS, then bring them on.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jumpthesnark Avatar
Jumpthesnark
16 minutes ago at 08:59 am
MR, it really wouldn't hurt to put the word "infrared" before the word "cameras" the first time you use it in this story. Or the second. But I guess having a bunch of OMG AirPods with cameras! posts is good for traffic. At least it's a better headline than the last half dozen times you've posted a similar story!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eclipse01 Avatar
eclipse01
15 minutes ago at 09:00 am

Hey Siri: Show me Airpods with some features I really don't want.

Siri: How about cameras?
Tim Cook steps in "We think you're gonna love it"
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
everybodylovesramen Avatar
everybodylovesramen
21 minutes ago at 08:55 am
i’d like ANC that doesn’t change through software updates annually maybe.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CWallace Avatar
CWallace
26 minutes ago at 08:49 am
I am interested in replacing my AirPods Pro 2, but have been holding off to see what the "AirPods Ultra" bring over the AirPods Pro 3.

Apple Visual Intelligence does sound like something I would be willing to pay more for, but not a significant amount more for ($299 tops).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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