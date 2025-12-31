Apple Says Final Intel MacBook Air and Apple Watch Series 5 Now 'Vintage'
Apple today added the final 13-inch MacBook Air powered by Intel processors, the Apple Watch Series 5, and additional products to its vintage products list. The iPhone 11 Pro was also added to the list after the iPhone 11 Pro Max was added back in September.
The full list of products added to Apple's vintage and obsolete list today:
- MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020)
- iPhone 8 Plus 128GB - other capacities were already vintage
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPad Air 3, Wi-Fi + Cellular - Wi-Fi-only models not yet vintage
- Apple Watch Series 5, Aluminum, 40mm
- Apple Watch Series 5, Aluminum, 44mm
- Apple Watch Series 5, Ceramic, 40mm
- Apple Watch Series 5, Ceramic, 44mm
- Apple Watch Series 5 Hermes, 40mm
- Apple Watch Series 5 Hermes, 44mm
- Apple Watch Series 5 Nike, 40mm
- Apple Watch Series 5 Nike, 44mm
- Apple Watch Series 5, Stainless Steel, 40mm
- Apple Watch Series 5, Stainless Steel, 44mm
- Apple Watch Series 5, Titanium, 40mm
- Apple Watch Series 5, Titanium, 44mm
The final Intel MacBook Air was introduced in March 2020 and featured a 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i3, 1.1GHz quad-core Intel Core i5, or 1.2GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, depending on configuration. It only remained on the market for eight months before it was discontinued when Apple debuted the M1 MacBook Air in November of that year as part of its initial Apple silicon launch.
Apple considers a device to be vintage after more than five years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Apple and Apple Authorized Service Providers may offer repairs for vintage devices, but only if parts remain available.
In addition to the newly vintage products, Apple today shifted the special-edition Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones released in 2018 to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse from the vintage list to the obsolete list.
Apple considers a device to be obsolete once more that seven years have passed since it was offered for sale, and hardware service is generally unavailable for those devices. Mac laptops are, however, eligible for an extended battery-only repair period of up to 10 years from the date of discontinuation, subject to parts availability.
Popular Stories
Apple hasn't updated the Apple TV 4K since 2022, and 2025 was supposed to be the year that we got a refresh. There were rumors suggesting Apple would release the new Apple TV before the end of 2025, but it looks like that's not going to happen now.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said several times across 2024 and 2025 that Apple would...
Apple's restrained artificial intelligence strategy may pay off in 2026 amid the arrival of a revamped Siri and concerns around the AI market "bubble" bursting, The Information argues.
The speculative report notes that Apple has taken a restrained approach with AI innovations compared with peers such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta, which are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in data...
The Apple Fitness+ Instagram account today teased that the service has "big plans" for 2026. In a video, several Apple Fitness+ trainers are shown holding up newspapers with headlines related to Apple Fitness+.
What's Apple Fitness+ Planning for the New Year?
Something Big is Coming to Apple Fitness+
The Countdown Begins. Apple Fitness+ 2026 is Almost Here
2026 Plans Still Under ...
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not expected to launch for another nine months, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro models.
The same overall design is expected, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, and a "plateau" housing three rear cameras
Under-screen Face ID
Front camera in...
Apple is rumored to be introducing a foldable iPhone in September 2026, and since it will bring the biggest form factor change since the iPhone was introduced in 2007, curiosity about the design is high. A 3D designer created an iPhone Fold design based on rumors, and we printed it out to see how it compares to Apple's current iPhones.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max owners are having trouble with the speakers of their devices, and have complained about a static or hissing noise that occurs when the iPhone is charging.
There are multiple discussions about the issue on Reddit, the MacRumors forums, and Apple's Support Community, where affected users say there is a noticeable static noise "like an old radio." Some people report...
Earlier this month, Apple released iOS 26.2, following more than a month of beta testing. It is a big update, with many new features and changes for iPhones.
iOS 26.2 adds a Liquid Glass slider for the Lock Screen's clock, offline lyrics in Apple Music, and more. Below, we have highlighted a total of eight new features.
Liquid Glass Slider on Lock Screen
A new slider in the Lock...
Apple reportedly tested a version of the first-generation AirPods with bright, iPhone 5c-like colored charging cases.
The images, shared by the Apple leaker and prototype collector known as "Kosutami," claim to show first-generation AirPods prototypes with pink and yellow exterior casings. The interior of the charging case and the earbuds themselves remain white.
They seem close to some...