Apple Says iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 3 Now 'Vintage'

Apple today added the iPhone 11 Pro Max to its vintage products list. However, the iPhone 11 Pro was not added to the list yet, which suggests that Apple continued distributing that model to select third-party resellers for longer.



Despite being vintage now, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is still compatible with iOS 26.

All models of the Apple Watch Series 3 were also added to Apple's vintage products list today, a little more than eight years after the device launched.



Apple considers a device to be vintage after more than five years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. Apple and Apple Authorized Service Providers may offer repairs for vintage devices, but only if parts remain available.

Apple Watch Series 3 launched in September 2017, and it continued to be available as a budget option all the way until September 2022. As a testament to its longevity, the Series 3 was still being sold by Apple while watchOS 9 was in beta testing, despite that software update not being compatible with the device. In fact, the Series 3 had such a long run that Apple Watch Series 4 models were added to the vintage list first.