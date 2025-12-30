Report: Apple's AI Strategy Could Finally Pay Off in 2026

Apple's restrained artificial intelligence strategy may pay off in 2026 amid the arrival of a revamped Siri and concerns around the AI market "bubble" bursting, The Information argues.



The speculative report notes that Apple has taken a restrained approach with AI innovations compared with peers such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta, which are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in data centers, chips, and large language model training. This has fueled criticism that Apple is falling behind in the AI space, particularly as Siri has significantly lagged behind more advanced, capable, and reliable conversational systems.

The report argues that market sentiment toward AI spending is beginning to show signs of skepticism, with questions emerging over whether such large investments can be justified by near-term revenue. Against that backdrop, Apple's decision to limit AI-specific capital expenditures has left it with more than $130 billion in cash and marketable securities, giving the company the option to pursue acquisitions or partnerships if valuations of AI startups fall.

Apple's biggest AI-related move in 2026 will be the long-anticipated overhaul of ‌Siri‌, which is expected to arrive in the spring. The updated assistant is set to be more conversational and capable of completing multi-step tasks. To power it, Apple is believed to be adopting Google's Gemini, reflecting an internal view that large language models may become commoditized and not worth the cost of large-scale proprietary development.

The iPhone is said to be a key strategic advantage. Unlike AI companies that rely on standalone apps or web services, Apple can distribute AI features directly through software updates and system-level integrations across its devices. Efforts by AI companies to build competing hardware face major challenges in manufacturing, distribution, and ecosystem development, areas where Apple has very strong footholds.

The Information also points to recent leadership changes as part of Apple's effort to refocus its AI work. ‌Siri‌ has been placed under Mike Rockwell, who was responsible for launching the Vision Pro headset, following significant delays to the assistant's overhaul. In addition, Apple's AI chief John Giannandrea announced his retirement earlier in December, with parts of his organization redistributed into product-focused teams amid internal concerns about a lack of clear product direction.

While Apple has a history of early but uneven AI efforts, including the original launch of ‌Siri‌ in 2011, The Information argues that these shortcomings have not materially harmed its core businesses. 2026 may be an inflection point in which Apple's cautious strategy could appear prescient if enthusiasm for large-scale AI spending continues to cool and the company finally delivers a more capable version of ‌Siri‌.