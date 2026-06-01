Cheaper, Lighter Apple Vision Pro Successor Could Arrive in Late 2028

Apple is still working on a cheaper, lighter successor to its Vision Pro headset, but it is unlikely to launch before late 2028 or 2029, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple needs to come up with a slimmer design for the $3,499 headset and bring down the cost before it can return to the category, which is essentially "on ice" until then.

Gurman made a point of distinguishing the Vision Pro successor from the long-rumored "Vision Air," which was cancelled last year.

In the meantime, Apple's smart glasses project is now the focus, and former Vision Products Group members have been reassigned to that team. Apple is now aiming to release its first smart glasses in "late 2027," according to Gurman.

Apple refreshed the Vision Pro in October 2025 with an updated model featuring an M5 chip.