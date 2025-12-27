Apple Tested AirPods in Bright Colors

Apple reportedly tested a version of the first-generation AirPods with bright, iPhone 5c-like colored charging cases.



The images, shared by the Apple leaker and prototype collector known as "Kosutami," claim to show first-generation AirPods prototypes with pink and yellow exterior casings. The interior of the charging case and the earbuds themselves remain white.

They seem close to some of the color options offered for the ‌iPhone‌ 5c, which came in blue, green, pink, yellow and white. Apple has only ever released AirPods in white.

Christmas post Abandoned iPhone 5c colored AirPods 1st gen prototype. #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/Y2wzZTxgLC — Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) December 24, 2025

In 2023, Kosutami shared images of AirPods in pink. Apple apparently developed five different color options for AirPods to approximately match the ‌iPhone‌ 7, but decided not to move forward with the idea.

Some users have sought after AirPods in different color options for several years. While Apple was seemingly only ever considering offering the charging case in different color ways, it is interesting to know that the company got as far as prototyping distinct color options for the device to match various ‌iPhone‌ models. Today, the AirPods Max are the only AirPods to have been offered in different color options.

Kosutami previously shared images of various Apple prototypes, including all-black Vision Pro parts, an earlier version of the MagSafe charging puck, FineWoven Apple Watch bands, a functional AirPower charging mat, an unreleased "Magic Charger" accessory, and more.