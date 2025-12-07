More All-Black Vision Pro Prototype Parts Surface Online

A new image shared by prototype collector and leaker Kosutami appears to show parts designed for an unreleased all-black Apple Vision headset.



The image shows what seems to be a Vision Pro's left power strap and audio pod with the attached power cable. It seems to be identical to Apple's existing hardware, but uses a dark finish not seen on any production Vision Pro hardware.

Kosutami previously claimed that Apple has been testing a thinner and lighter mixed-reality headset referred to internally as "Vision Air," featuring a Midnight-colored exterior and reduced weight achieved by switching several structural components and the battery enclosure to titanium. According to the leaker, this model would retain an aluminum exterior but adopt a deep bluish-black finish rather than the Vision Pro's current silver and white.

Earlier this year, Kosutami also shared images of a new Lightning-style connector in Midnight said to be intended for a next-generation Vision headset. The existing Vision Pro uses a 12-pin connector, while the unreleased cable featured only eight pins, which seemed to indicate that Apple may have been redesigning the external battery system for future headsets.

Apple had been widely expected to release a lower-cost headset called the "Vision Air," as well as a redesigned second-generation Vision Pro. However, Bloomberg reported in October that Apple paused development of all Vision headsets in order to accelerate work on AI-powered smart glasses.