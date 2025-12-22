iPhone 18 Trial Production to Start in February Ahead of Spring 2027 Launch
Apple is reportedly preparing to begin trial production of the iPhone 18 after Chinese New Year, according to Weibo-based leaker Fixed Focus Digital.
The claim suggests small-scale manufacturing runs will start once factories return to normal operations following the Lunar New Year shutdown, which typically ends in late February.
The Chinese leaker claims that production lines for the iPhone 18 Pro models have already been set up, indicating that the Pro hardware design has already been locked in. The leaker adds that the scope of external design changes is expected to be smaller than some may be anticipating.
That lines up with reports that the iPhone 18 Pro models will feature the same general design as the iPhone 17 Pro models, with the triple-lens rear camera system residing within the new camera plateau.
The report also fits with Apple's rumored shift to a split iPhone launch cycle. Under the reported strategy, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to debut in September 2026 alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone, while the standard iPhone 18 will follow later with the iPhone 18e for a spring 2027 launch.
Apple's iPhone 18 models could feature a simplified Camera Control button without a capacitive sensor to cut costs, but pressure sensing will still be available for all of the button functions. The standard iPhone 18 could be also upgraded to 12GB RAM in 2026, while adopting TSMC's 2nm architecture for the A20 chip, but beyond that we don't have many specifics about what else to expect at this time.
As for the iPhone 18 Pro models, they are expected to debut Apple's A20 Pro chip and could potentially feature under-screen Face ID technology, not to mention a variable aperture lens, and a new three-layer stacked image sensor made by Samsung. Apple is also expected to use the device to debut its next-generation, custom-made C2 modem.
