iPhone 18 Pro Models Again Rumored to Feature Under-Screen Face ID
While the iPhone 17 Pro models are still around four months away, there are already rumors about next year's iPhone 18 Pro models.
The latest word comes from Counterpoint Research vice president Ross Young, who has a good track record with display-related information for future Apple products. In a social media post today, he relayed more information that suggests the iPhone 18 Pro models will be equipped with an under-screen Face ID system.
"At the SID Business Conference today, OTI Lumionics CEO Michael Helander confirmed that they expect phones with under panel Face ID using their materials to be available for sale in 2026," wrote Young. "This suggests that iPhone 18 Pro models will have under panel Face ID with other brands and models to follow."
Earlier this month, The Information's Wayne Ma also reported that iPhone 18 Pro models will feature under-screen Face ID. He said the devices will have only a small hole in the top-left corner of the screen, to accommodate the front camera. The devices will no longer have a pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen, according to the report, but is unclear if that means the Dynamic Island feature will be discontinued.
Apple should release the iPhone 18 Pro models in September 2026.
