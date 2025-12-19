Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods Pro 3 for $199, Plus Sitewide Sales at Samsung and Sonos

It's the last week before Christmas, which means that the holiday shopping season is quickly wrapping up. With this in mind, we're recapping all of the best last-minute deals you can find online this week, but be warned that guaranteed delivery by December 25th is going to be increasingly difficult to find over the next few days.

AirPods Pro 3

What's the deal? Take $50 off AirPods Pro 3

Take $50 off AirPods Pro 3 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 hit a record low price of $199.00 this week on Amazon, down from $249.00, and they're still available today. This deal beats the Black Friday price we saw last month by about $20.



Samsung

What's the deal? Save sitewide on Samsung TVs, monitors, and more

Save sitewide on Samsung TVs, monitors, and more Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung expanded its ongoing holiday event this week, introducing great deals on monitors, storage accessories, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and home appliances. Many of these deals are the exact same all-time low prices we tracked during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

TVs

Monitors

MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $250 off M4 MacBook Air

Take $250 off M4 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

You can get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.00 this week on Amazon, down from $999.00, with Christmas delivery for select colors. This price matches the Amazon all-time low price on the M4 MacBook Air, and there are similar lows on other models with higher storage.



Sonos

What's the deal? Get up to 25% off home audio devices

Get up to 25% off home audio devices Where can I get it? Sonos

Sonos Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Sonos this week introduced a last-minute holiday sale, offering up to 25 percent off the company's most popular devices. This includes the Sonos Ace headphones, Arc Ultra soundbar, Move 2 speaker, and more, with many prices matching the deals we saw over Black Friday.



Apple Watch

What's the deal? Take up to $100 off Apple Watch SE 3 and Series 11

Take up to $100 off Apple Watch SE 3 and Series 11 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has a few record low prices on multiple Apple Watch models this week, including the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch SE 3. These have been some of the most consistent deals to stick around after Black Friday, and they're available in multiple color options and sizes.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.