Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods Pro 3 for $199, Plus Sitewide Sales at Samsung and Sonos
It's the last week before Christmas, which means that the holiday shopping season is quickly wrapping up. With this in mind, we're recapping all of the best last-minute deals you can find online this week, but be warned that guaranteed delivery by December 25th is going to be increasingly difficult to find over the next few days.
AirPods Pro 3
- What's the deal? Take $50 off AirPods Pro 3
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Apple's AirPods Pro 3 hit a record low price of $199.00 this week on Amazon, down from $249.00, and they're still available today. This deal beats the Black Friday price we saw last month by about $20.
Samsung
- What's the deal? Save sitewide on Samsung TVs, monitors, and more
- Where can I get it? Samsung
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Samsung expanded its ongoing holiday event this week, introducing great deals on monitors, storage accessories, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and home appliances. Many of these deals are the exact same all-time low prices we tracked during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
TVs
- 55-inch QLED QEF1 Smart TV - $379.99, down from $599.99
- 55-inch QLED Q7F Smart TV - $399.99, down from $529.99
- 55-inch QLED Q8F Smart TV - $599.99, down from $749.99
- 55-inch OLED S95F Smart TV - $1,899.99, down from $2,299.99
- 75-inch The Frame Pro - $1,999.99, down from $3,199.99
- 85-inch Neo QLED QN90F Smart TV - $2,299.99, down from $4,499.99
Monitors
- 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 Smart Gaming Monitor - $549.99, down from $999.99
- 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 Gaming Monitor - $599.99, down from $899.99
- 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor - $777.99, down from $1,299.99
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Monitor - $899.99, down from $1,799.99
- 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen - $1,299.99, down from $2,699.99
- 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,499.99, down from $2,299.99
MacBook Air
- What's the deal? Take $250 off M4 MacBook Air
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
You can get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.00 this week on Amazon, down from $999.00, with Christmas delivery for select colors. This price matches the Amazon all-time low price on the M4 MacBook Air, and there are similar lows on other models with higher storage.
Sonos
- What's the deal? Get up to 25% off home audio devices
- Where can I get it? Sonos
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Sonos this week introduced a last-minute holiday sale, offering up to 25 percent off the company's most popular devices. This includes the Sonos Ace headphones, Arc Ultra soundbar, Move 2 speaker, and more, with many prices matching the deals we saw over Black Friday.
Apple Watch
- What's the deal? Take up to $100 off Apple Watch SE 3 and Series 11
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon has a few record low prices on multiple Apple Watch models this week, including the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch SE 3. These have been some of the most consistent deals to stick around after Black Friday, and they're available in multiple color options and sizes.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
