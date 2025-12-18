Get the AirPods Pro 3 for $199 on Amazon With Christmas Delivery

It's getting more and more difficult to find good deals with guaranteed Christmas delivery, but today Amazon has a match of the record low price on the AirPods Pro 3, as well as delivery before December 25. There's also a solid discount on the AirPods 4 on Amazon, but holiday delivery dates are slipping into late December for that one.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 have hit $199.00 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, and it beats the Black Friday price we saw last month by about $20.

Secondly, you can get the AirPods 4 without ANC for $74.00, down from $129.00. This is a solid second-best price on this model, and just $5 away from the all-time low price we saw during Black Friday.

Update: Stock on the AirPods 4 has been fluctuating all morning, but the $74.00 discount may return soon. If it does we will update this article again.