Sonos Kicks Off Last-Minute Holiday Sale With Up to 25% Off Ace Headphones, Arc Soundbar, and More

Sonos this week introduced a last-minute holiday sale, offering up to 25 percent off the company's most popular devices. This includes the Sonos Ace headphones, Arc Ultra soundbar, Move 2 speaker, and more, with many prices matching the deals we saw over Black Friday.

All discounts in this sale have been automatically applied, so you don't need to enter a coupon code in order to see the final sale prices. We've collected all of the deals in the list below, but you can also find a few bundle discounts on sale on the Sonos website.

In terms of holiday delivery, many of the products in the sale have an estimated delivery by this Friday, December 19. Sonos also offers same-day pickup at select Best Buy locations, so there are a few options that should get you your gear in time for December 25th.



