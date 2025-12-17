Amazon Brings Back All-Time Low Prices on M4 MacBook Air With Christmas Delivery

You can get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.00 today on Amazon, down from $999.00, with guaranteed Christmas delivery for select colors. This price matches the Amazon all-time low price on the M4 MacBook Air, and there are similar lows on other models with higher storage.

If you're looking for the larger model, you can get the 15-inch 256GB computer for $949.00, down from $1,199.00. You'll also find many of the 512GB models of the 13-inch and 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week.

