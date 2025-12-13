Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods Pro 3 Hit Best-Ever $199 Price, Plus Portable SSDs at Samsung and More

We're already in the middle of December, and holiday deals are abundant this time of year. This week, you can find best-ever discounts on AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and M5 iPad Pro. Below, you'll also find an exclusive sitewide deal at Burton Goods and an ongoing holiday sale at Samsung with big discounts on storage accessories and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods Pro 3

What's the deal? Take $50 off AirPods Pro 3

Take $50 off AirPods Pro 3 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 hit a new record low price of $199.00 this week on Amazon, down from $249.00, and they're still available today. This deal beats the Black Friday price we saw last month by about $20.



Burton Goods

What's the deal? Take 25% off sitewide with code MR25

Take 25% off sitewide with code MR25 Where can I get it? Burton Goods

MacRumors readers can get 25 percent off sitewide this weekend at Burton Goods, with the code MR25 at checkout. Burton Goods is known for its leather accessories that include iPhone and iPad Cases, MacBook sleeves, Apple Watch bands, MagSafe-compatible wallets, and more.



Samsung

What's the deal? Save sitewide on Samsung TVs, monitors, and more

Save sitewide on Samsung TVs, monitors, and more Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung kicked off a new holiday event this week, and you can find great deals on monitors, storage accessories, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and home appliances. Many of these deals are the exact same all-time low prices we tracked during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

A new highlight of this event is Samsung's 4TB Portable SSD T7 Shield for $349.99 ($115 off), and you can still get The Frame Pro on sale for $1,999.00 ($1,200 off).



Apple Watch

What's the deal? Take up to $100 off Apple Watch SE 3 and Series 11

Take up to $100 off Apple Watch SE 3 and Series 11 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has a few record low prices on multiple Apple Watch models this week, including the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch SE 3. These have been some of the most consistent deals to stick around after Black Friday, and they're available in multiple color options and sizes.



iPad Pro

What's the deal? Take up to $180 off M5 iPad Pro

Take up to $180 off M5 iPad Pro Where can I get it? Amazon and Best Buy

Amazon and Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon and Best Buy opened up big discounts across the M5 iPad Pro lineup this week, offering as much as $180 off select tablets. Prices start at $899.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M5 iPad Pro at Amazon, down from $999.00. All deals in this sale match — or beat — the record low prices we tracked during Black Friday.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.