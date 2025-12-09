Apple's M5 iPad Pro Returns to All-Time Low Black Friday Prices at Up to $180 Off

Amazon and Best Buy today opened up big discounts across the M5 iPad Pro lineup, offering as much as $180 off select tablets. Prices start at $899.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M5 iPad Pro at Amazon, down from $999.00. All deals in this sale match — or beat — the record low prices we tracked during Black Friday.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the larger models, you can save up to $180 on the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro on Amazon this week. If you're shopping for the 2TB Nano-Texture Glass Wi-Fi model, Amazon has this tablet for $2,219.00, down from $2,399.00, as well as a few other 13-inch models between $100 and $170 off.

In regards to the Amazon discounts, many of the deals are beginning to see delayed delivery estimates, with some arriving after the Christmas holiday. If you're shopping for holiday presents, be sure to get your orders in soon.



