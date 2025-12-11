Samsung's Holiday Sale Has Low Prices on The Frame TV, Portable SSDs, Monitors, and More

Samsung is hosting a new holiday event this week, and you can find great deals on monitors, storage accessories, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and home appliances. Many of these deals are the exact same all-time low prices we tracked during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

A new highlight of this event is Samsung's 4TB Portable SSD T7 Shield for $349.99 ($115 off). Samsung is also discounting the 2TB model to $229.99 ($20 off), and both are great portable storage options for Mac computers, with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s.

Regarding TVs, there are quite a few models of The Frame TV on sale, including a new all-time low price on The Frame Pro models. You can get the 65-inch The Frame TV for $1,299.99 ($700 off), as well as The Frame Pro for $1,999.00 ($1,200 off).

Samsung's new Galaxy XR headset also has a few notable offers during this event, including up to $1,140 in savings with the Explorer Pack. This features various content at no extra cost with the purchase of the Galaxy XR, like one year of YouTube Premium, one year of Google AI Pro, and more.

For even more potential savings, eligible shoppers have the chance to get additional discounts through Samsung offer programs. These programs provide extra discounts for students, military, and employees of select businesses, and they provide up to 30 percent extra savings on Samsung's website, so be sure to check whether you're eligible for any of these programs.



