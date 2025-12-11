Samsung's Holiday Sale Has Low Prices on The Frame TV, Portable SSDs, Monitors, and More
Samsung is hosting a new holiday event this week, and you can find great deals on monitors, storage accessories, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and home appliances. Many of these deals are the exact same all-time low prices we tracked during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
A new highlight of this event is Samsung's 4TB Portable SSD T7 Shield for $349.99 ($115 off). Samsung is also discounting the 2TB model to $229.99 ($20 off), and both are great portable storage options for Mac computers, with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s.
Regarding TVs, there are quite a few models of The Frame TV on sale, including a new all-time low price on The Frame Pro models. You can get the 65-inch The Frame TV for $1,299.99 ($700 off), as well as The Frame Pro for $1,999.00 ($1,200 off).
Samsung's new Galaxy XR headset also has a few notable offers during this event, including up to $1,140 in savings with the Explorer Pack. This features various content at no extra cost with the purchase of the Galaxy XR, like one year of YouTube Premium, one year of Google AI Pro, and more.
For even more potential savings, eligible shoppers have the chance to get additional discounts through Samsung offer programs. These programs provide extra discounts for students, military, and employees of select businesses, and they provide up to 30 percent extra savings on Samsung's website, so be sure to check whether you're eligible for any of these programs.
TVs
- 55-inch Neo QLED TV - $649.99, down from $1,299.99
- 75-inch Vision AI Smart TV - $679.99, down from $1,199.99
- 65-inch The Frame - $1,299.99, down from $1,999.99 (extra $100 off available through offer programs)
- 75-inch The Frame Pro - $1,999.99, down from $3,199.99
- 85-inch The Frame Pro - $3,299.99, down from $4,299.99 (extra $660 off available through offer programs)
- 65-inch OLED S90C TV - $1,699.99, down from $2,699.99
- 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV - $1,799.99, down from $2,699.99
- 77-inch OLED S90F TV - $1,999.99, down from $3,499.99
- 75-inch Neo QLED QN90D TV - $1,499.99, down from $3,299.99
Storage
- 2TB Portable SSD T9 - $199.99, down from $239.99
- 4TB Portable SSD T9 - $329.99, down from $439.99
- 4TB Portable SSD T7 Shield - $349.99, down from $464.99
- 8TB Portable SSD T5 EVO - $629.99, down from $689.99
Monitors
- 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 - $389.99, down from $699.99
- 40-inch Odyssey G7 G75F Curved Monitor - $749.99, down from $1,199.99
- 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor - $777.99, down from $1,299.99
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Monitor - $899.99, down from $1,799.99
Appliances
- Bespoke Smart Dishwasher - $899.99, down from $1,299.00
- Large Capacity Side-by-Side Fridge - $999.00, down from $1,666.00
- 4-Door French Door Fridge - $1,799.00, down from $2,999.00
- Bespoke All-in-One Combo Washer/Dryer - $2,099.00, down from $3,299.00
- Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Fridge - $2,499.00, down from $3,499.00
- Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge - $2,050.00, down from $4,099.00
- Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge - $3,399.99, down from $4,999.00
Galaxy Products
- Galaxy XR - Save up to $1,140 with the Explorer Pack
- Galaxy S25 Ultra - Save up to $700 in instant trade-in credit
- Galaxy Ring - Get up to $150 trade-in credit
- Galaxy Watch Ultra - Save up to $250
- Galaxy Watch 8 - Save up to $200
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find this holiday season? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!