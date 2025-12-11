AirPods Pro 3 Drop to New $199 Low Price on Amazon [Update: Expired]

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 have hit a new record low price of $199.00 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This deal beats the Black Friday price we saw last month by about $20.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The AirPods Pro 3 have 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the prior-generation AirPods Pro 2, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Update: This deal very quickly expired, and we're not sure if or when it will come back. If it does, or if Best Buy matches, we'll update this article.