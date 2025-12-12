The Biggest Sports Movie of the Year Is Now Streaming on Apple TV

Acclaimed sports thriller "F1: The Movie" starring Brad Pitt is now available to stream on Apple TV.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer alongside Formula 1 icon Lewis Hamilton, the film casts Pitt as a veteran driver chasing one last shot at glory.

According to Deadline, the film has surged to $629 million at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing Apple Original Film to date, and the biggest sports movie of the year.

After premiering worldwide on June 27, the film's momentum was strong enough to justify a rare second theatrical run in August, coinciding with its home-release debut.

The success has reportedly gone beyond ticket sales. The film's popularity apparently emboldened Apple to bid for the U.S. streaming rights to Formula 1 itself. In October, Apple and Formula 1 announced a five-year partnership that will bring all F1 races exclusively to Apple TV in the United States beginning next year.

And in case you missed it, Apple updated the logo and name for its streaming service in November – what was once "Apple TV+" is now simply "Apple TV."