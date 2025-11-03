Apple TV+ to Apple TV Rebrand Now Official, Here's the New Intro

Apple's planned Apple TV+ rebrand is official as of today, with Apple updating the ‌Apple TV‌+ page on its website to read just "‌Apple TV‌." Apple also shared a short YouTube video announcing the rebrand, featuring a rainbow-colored, animated ‌Apple TV‌ logo and a sound composed by Finneas. "This is just the beginning," reads the title of the video.

Never thought I'd get to do something like this but I am so honored and truly couldn't have enjoyed working on it more. hope this very short piece of music feels like it matches the things I love about Apple so much- They make such beautiful tools. Lucky to use em

On Instagram, Finneas shared the same video , and said that he was honored to create the sound.

The sound that Apple shared today will be played before every Apple original TV show and film, according to an interview that Finneas did with Variety. There are three versions of the mnemonic, including a main five-second long version, a one-second version that Finneas describes as a "sting" that might play for movie trailers, and there's longer-form 12-second version that will play in movie theaters at the start of an Apple Studios original film.

Apple's Head of Music, David Taylor, said that Finneas provided Apple with a "completely original sound that feels cinematic and magical."

The rebrand is still rolling out on Apple products, and the TV app continues to read ‌Apple TV‌+ for now. Apple will likely update all ‌Apple TV‌+ wording in the ‌Apple TV‌ app with the upcoming iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and macOS Tahoe 26.1 updates.