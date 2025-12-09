iFixit Launches Free iOS Repair App With AI-Powered FixBot

iFixit today announced the launch of a new iFixit app that's available to download from Apple's App Store (and the Play Store on Android devices). It includes all of the iFixit repair guides in a format that's ideal for mobile devices, along with a workbench that keeps track of repairs, a battery lifespan predictor, and an AI repair buddy called FixBot.



The iFixit repair app is able to monitor an iPhone's battery in real time, providing graphs of how a battery deteriorates over time. The graphs provide users with advanced notice of when a battery might need to be replaced.

FixBot is able to provide AI assistance to solve issues with smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more. Users can describe a problem with text or voice, and FixBot will provide help with diagnosis and repair. FixBot can respond to questions verbally for hands-free use, and there's also an option to share images with the AI.

iFixit says that FixBot is trained on millions of successful iFixit community repairs rather than generic information, which makes it a useful repair tool. FixBot is available in the iFixit app, and it can also be used on iFixit's website.

The app includes all of iFixit's repair guides, but it is aware of what smartphone the user has and will default to showing repair information for that device for quick information on fixes.

There are options for purchasing repair parts directly from iFixit, with the app able to check for device compatibility before a purchase is made.

iFixit did have an app that was available up until 2015, but Apple pulled it from the App Store after iFixit tore down an Apple TV developer kit. Apple said that iFixit violated the Apple terms of service with the teardown, and banned the iFixit developer account. Ten years later, iFixit was allowed to return to the ‌App Store‌.

The iFixit app can be downloaded from the App Store for free, and more information on the app is available on iFixit's website. Access to FixBot is free for now, and later, there will be both a free version and a $4.99 per month Enthusiast plan with document uploads.