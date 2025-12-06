Top Stories: iOS 26.2 Coming Soon, Apple Execs Depart, and More

You'd expect things to be starting to wind down for the holidays by now, but that doesn't seem to be the case yet in the world of Apple news, with Apple just about ready to release iOS 26.2 and other operating system updates to the public.

There was also a flurry of news this week about Apple executive departures, some expected and some not so expected, while we also learned that Apple and Intel may be developing a new chipmaking partnership, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!

Apple Seeds iOS 26.2 Release Candidate Ahead of Public Launch

With the Thanksgiving holiday in the rear-view mirror and the calendar turned to December, Apple is putting the final touches on iOS 26.2, iPadOS 26.2, macOS Tahoe 26.2, and related updates, with several new features and tweaks. Apple this week seeded release candidate versions of the updates to developers and public beta testers, suggesting an official release for everyone will come next week.

The imminent iOS 26.2 update arrives as Apple has started to more aggressively push users still on iOS 18 to upgrade to iOS 26. Since ‌iOS 26‌ launched in September, it has been displayed as an optional upgrade at the bottom of the Software Update interface in the Settings app, with iOS 18 updates displayed more prominently.

Starting this week, that's changed. iOS 18 users who have not upgraded to ‌iOS 26 now see iOS 26.1 (and soon iOS 26.2) as the recommended iOS update in the Settings app. iOS 18 updates are still an option, but are now displayed at the bottom of the app.

Apple UI Design Chief Alan Dye Leaving for Meta

In a move that came as a surprise to most observers, Apple design chief Alan Dye has decided to leave the company after 19 years and take a role as chief design officer at Meta.

Dye oversaw the major Liquid Glass design update that debuted this year, which has not arrived without controversy, and some both inside and outside of Apple are not exactly sorry to see Dye go.

Dye's departure follows closely on the heels of Apple announcing that AI chief John Giannandrea has stepped down from his position and will serve as an advisor until he retires early next year. Giannandrea has been under pressure as Apple has fallen behind in the race to develop and deploy AI capabilities, and some of his responsibilities had already been shifted to other executives.

As if that wasn't enough, Apple also announced this week that general counsel Kate Adams and environment chief Lisa Jackson will both be retiring in 2026, with the company working to transition their responsibilities to other executives.

Apple and Intel Rumored to Partner on Mac and iPhone Chips in a New Way

While all Macs are now powered by Apple's custom-designed chips, a new rumor claims that Apple may rekindle its partnership with Intel, albeit in a new and limited way.

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this week said Intel is expected to begin shipping Apple's lowest-end M-series chip as early as mid-2027.

If this rumor proves accurate, Intel could supply Apple with M6 or M7 chips for future MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models at a minimum. However, while previous Intel chips for Macs were designed by Intel and based on x86 architecture, M-series chips are designed by Apple and use Arm architecture. Intel would only assist with manufacturing.

The partnership may also extend to the iPhone with Intel producing future chips for non-pro iPhone models starting in 2028, which could perhaps mean the A22 chip for devices like the iPhone 20 and iPhone 20e.

iPhone Fold: Launch, Pricing, and What to Expect From Apple's Foldable

Apple is expected to launch a new foldable iPhone next year, based on multiple rumors and credible sources. The long-awaited device has been rumored for years now, but signs increasingly suggest that 2026 could indeed be the year that Apple releases its first foldable device.

As rumors continue to surface, we've collated an updated set of key details that have been leaked about Apple's foldable iPhone so far. Apple will allegedly call the device the "‌iPhone‌ Fold," which is the name the media has already adopted when sharing rumors about the product.

Apple Music Replay 2025 Now Fully Available

The full Replay 2025 experience is now available in the Apple Music app, allowing you to reflect on your listening habits over the past year.

There are two main components of the Replay 2025 experience. First, there is a full year-end playlist containing the Apple Music songs that you listened to the most over the past year, and second, there is a Highlight Reel with images and a video that are designed to be shared on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

iPhone 17 Demand Is Breaking Apple's Sales Records

Apple's iPhone 17 lineup is selling well enough that Apple is on track to ship more than 247.4 million total iPhones in 2025, according to a new report from IDC.

Total 2025 shipments are forecast to grow 6.1 percent year over year due to ‌iPhone 17‌ demand and increased sales in China, a major market for Apple.

Overall worldwide smartphone shipments across Android and iOS are forecast to grow 1.5 percent, primarily because of the success of the iPhone.

