Apple Seeds iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 Release Candidates to Developers
Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming two weeks after Apple seeded the third betas. The release candidates represent the final versions of iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 that will be provided to the public if no further bugs are found during this final week of testing.
Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.
iOS 26.2 has a Liquid Glass slider on the Lock Screen to adjust the transparency of the clock, plus it brings AirPods Live Translation to the European Union. The Reminders app now supports alarms for when tasks are due, and there are updates to the Podcasts and Apple News apps. Menu animations have been revamped, and CarPlay supports disabling pinned messages in the Messages app.
We have a full list of all the features available in iOS 26.2 in our guide.
iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 will likely see a launch next week.
