Apple Music Replay 2025: Full Year-End Experience Now Available
The full Replay 2025 experience is now available in the Apple Music app, allowing you to reflect on your listening habits over the past year.
There are two main components to the Replay 2025 experience. First, there is a full year-end playlist containing the Apple Music songs that you listened to the most over the past year, as well as a Highlight Reel with images and video that are designed to be shared on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.
You can view your total minutes spent listening to Apple Music songs, the total number of artists you listened to, your favorite genres, and more for 2025.
Apple Music already offers monthly Replay playlists throughout the year, but this full year-end experience provides a lot more information. This year, Apple says it has highlighted even more listening habits related to the following:
- Discovery: New artists who captured their ears over the past year
- Loyalty: Artists they've kept coming back to, year after year
- Comebacks: Artists who made a return to their rotation
A multi-year Replay All Time playlist with the songs that you have listened to the most since you first subscribed to Apple Music also remains available.
Starting with iOS 26, the Replay experience is fully native in the Apple Music app, but it also remains available on the web at replay.music.apple.com.
