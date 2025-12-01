Apple Says Original iPhone SE is Now 'Obsolete'

Apple today added the first-generation iPhone SE to its obsolete products list, meaning the device is no longer eligible for repairs, battery replacements, or any other service at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers worldwide.



Apple considers a product to be obsolete once seven years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale. The original iPhone SE was discontinued in September 2018, so the device recently crossed that seven-year mark.

The original iPhone SE was released in March 2016. The device's design is largely based on the iPhone 5s, with key specs including a 4-inch display, a Touch ID home button, and an aluminum and glass frame with chamfered edges. However, the original iPhone SE is powered by a newer A9 chip from the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

"Everyone who wants a smaller phone is going to love iPhone SE," said Apple's former marketing chief Phil Schiller, in a press release announcing the device.

Apple went on to release second-generation and third-generation iPhone SE models in April 2020 and March 2022, respectively, with both of those devices having a similar design as the iPhone 8. In February 2025, the iPhone SE was entirely discontinued for the foreseeable future, after it was effectively replaced by the iPhone 16e.