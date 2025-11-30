M5 iPad Pro Could Hint at New Studio Display Feature

The updated specs of the M5 iPad Pro may point toward a major new feature for Apple's next-generation Studio Display expected in early 2026.

Apple's latest ‌iPad Pro‌ debuted last month and contains one display-related change that stands out: it can now drive external monitors at up to 120Hz with Adaptive Sync. The feature should deliver lower latency, smoother motion, and fewer visual artifacts during workflows such as gaming and video editing, with Adaptive Sync further minimizing latency for rapid-response tasks.

This is the first time an iPad has supported 120Hz output to an external monitor and the timing aligns closely with Apple's development of a next-generation Studio Display. Although Macs have long supported 120Hz external displays, Apple has yet to ship a standalone monitor with a refresh rate above 60Hz, and they are fairly unusual in the market as a whole.

Rumors from multiple sources suggest Apple is preparing a significant Studio Display update for early 2026. Earlier this year, MacRumors found references in Apple code to a new external monitor codenamed J427, which will include the A19 Pro chip.

Display industry analyst Ross Young has said Apple is developing a 27-inch monitor with mini-LED backlighting. Mini-LED technology would improve brightness, contrast, and color performance compared to the current 27-inch 5K LCD panel.

It would also bring the monitor in line with the MacBook Pro, which has touted mini-LED technology since 2021. In combination with a potential ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate on the Studio Display, this would bring it fully into line with the ‌MacBook Pro‌.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple plans to release a next-generation Studio Display or equivalent replacement external monitor as soon as early next year alongside new Macs with the M5 chip.

Apple launched the Studio Display in March 2022 alongside the Mac Studio. It features a 5K LCD display, 60Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of brightness, built-in camera and speakers with Center Stage and Spatial Audio support, the A13 Bionic chip, "Hey Siri" commands, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. Pricing in the U.S. starts at $1,599.

The combination of new 120Hz external display support on the M5 ‌iPad Pro‌ and the increasing likelihood of a major Studio Display refresh early next year adds weight to the idea that Apple is preparing a higher refresh rate for its upcoming monitor, but it remains speculation for now.

