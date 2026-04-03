 Apple Now Sells Refurbished M4 iPad Pro Models Starting at $759 - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Now Sells Refurbished M4 iPad Pro Models Starting at $759

by

Apple is now selling M4 iPad Pro models in its online store for refurbished products, allowing customers to purchase like-new models at a discounted price.

ipad pro green
There are both 11-inch and 13-inch options available, in multiple storage configurations. Apple is offering Wi-Fi and Cellular refurbished models, and silver and black color options.

Pricing on the 11-inch M4 ‌iPad Pro‌ starts at $759, down from the original $999 price. The 13-inch model is priced starting at $1,019, down from the original $1,299 price. Entry-level models are Wi-Fi only with 256GB of storage.

Apple released the M4 ‌iPad Pro‌ models in May 2024, but this is the first time that refurbished models have been available for purchase. Apple discontinued the M4 ‌iPad Pro‌ models with the launch of the M5 ‌iPad Pro‌ in October 2025.

Apple sells refurbished devices with the same one-year warranty that comes with a new Apple product. Refurbished iPads feature all manuals and accessories, plus Apple has a testing, repair, repackaging, and cleaning process to make sure that refurbished products are identical to new devices. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ protection.

Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Tag: Apple Refurbished Products
Buyer's Guide: iPad Pro (Neutral)

Top Rated Comments

JPack Avatar
JPack
2 days ago at 12:39 pm

Touch is the only real advantage if that is what you like. The cellular function is not really a significant advantage if you have an iPhone, tethering is almost seamless with the iPhone and the MacBook. But touch is the only thing and it seems a lot of money to pay for it (especially as using it can such a pain when compare to a keyboard and mouse, but then that is me).

Apple pricing them so high because they dominate rings true, but in terms of value, I still do not get the pricing of iPads. They are a compromise and work well enough, but when I need to do photo editing, sound editing, edit and generate large documents etc., the iPad will not work for me. The Neo with all its limitations is, for me, a far superior device for general use than an iPad.
Many people buying iPad Pro are professionals who need it for work. Cellular enabled iPads offer less friction than a hotspotted iPhone. They want that true always-on, always-connected experience.

Some roles just need an iPad, sometimes with Pencil. Field sales, insurance, technicians, healthcare, construction, designers, illustrators, etc.

If you’re in one of those positions, you’ll know MacBook isn’t a substitute for iPad.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
2 days ago at 12:07 pm

I keep thinking of the Neo which is cheaper brand new (even the 512GB upgraded model) than these iPads and wonder why you pay such a lot more for an iPad.

I have an iPad but I do not get the utility out of an iPad that I do from a fully functional Laptop (mainly because of iPad OS, lack of a keyboard and ports). The Neo has distorted the market dramatically unless you make use of the Apple Pencil (I do not like the pencil (I have one) since I do not like the feel of the pencil on the screen). However, given that a lot of people apparently buy iPads and continually upgrade, I obviously am not the target market and my 11" M1 iPad (which is only worth around $300 as a trade) will continue to suffice. Having tried and returned an M4 11" iPad Pro and found no difference to my old M1 model, I struggle with why people are willing to pay so much for an iPad. Fascinating market dynamic.
Cellular and touch input. Apple dominates the tablet market unlike notebooks, so Apple can price iPads sky high.

It's the same reason why M5 MBP are in the Apple refurb store within 3-4 months while M4 iPad Pro has taken nearly 2 years to be available as refurb.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
AlexESP
2 days ago at 12:28 pm

I keep thinking of the Neo which is cheaper brand new (even the 512GB upgraded model) than these iPads and wonder why you pay such a lot more for an iPad.

I have an iPad but I do not get the utility out of an iPad that I do from a fully functional Laptop (mainly because of iPad OS, lack of a keyboard and ports). The Neo has distorted the market dramatically unless you make use of the Apple Pencil (I do not like the pencil (I have one) since I do not like the feel of the pencil on the screen). However, given that a lot of people apparently buy iPads and continually upgrade, I obviously am not the target market and my 11" M1 iPad (which is only worth around $300 as a trade) will continue to suffice. Having tried and returned an M4 11" iPad Pro and found no difference to my old M1 model, I struggle with why people are willing to pay so much for an iPad. Fascinating market dynamic.
The MacBook Neo is a really great product, but it doesn’t make a difference in this comparison. You could already buy a MacBook Air at a lower price point than an iPad Pro M4.

I have both a MacBook Pro and an iPad Pro, and whenever I can use the later, I do it. I just find the iPad hardware combined with iPadOS much more pleasant to use. It’s not a matter of pricing: for many things, I just prefer the iPad.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
W
whitby
2 days ago at 11:44 am
I keep thinking of the Neo which is cheaper brand new (even the 512GB upgraded model) than these iPads and wonder why you pay such a lot more for an iPad.

I have an iPad but I do not get the utility out of an iPad that I do from a fully functional Laptop (mainly because of iPad OS, lack of a keyboard and ports). The Neo has distorted the market dramatically unless you make use of the Apple Pencil (I do not like the pencil (I have one) since I do not like the feel of the pencil on the screen). However, given that a lot of people apparently buy iPads and continually upgrade, I obviously am not the target market and my 11" M1 iPad (which is only worth around $300 as a trade) will continue to suffice. Having tried and returned an M4 11" iPad Pro and found no difference to my old M1 model, I struggle with why people are willing to pay so much for an iPad. Fascinating market dynamic.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
R
rspeaker
2 days ago at 12:29 pm
[S]This article is wrong, unfortunately (unless Apple sold out of them in an hour.)

The refurbished iPads available 2 hours after this post, for $759, are the 4th-generation M2 models. The least-expensive refurbished iPad Pro with M4 is $929.

Not sure if the author mixed up details, or if Apple very briefly had M4 models available.[/S]

Assuming positive intent, the author did say there were 256GB 11" iPad Pros with M4...and given the $929 price for 512GB, I'm gonna guess the 256GB models just went quickly.

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
2 days ago at 11:52 am
If these are refurbished, when were they selling furbished ones?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments