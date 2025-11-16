When to Expect the iPhone Air 2 and 20th Anniversary iPhone With Camera Under Screen

Apple plans to release a second-generation iPhone Air and a 20th-anniversary iPhone at separate times in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the next iPhone Air will likely be released around March 2027, alongside the standard iPhone 18 and a lower-end iPhone 18e. The 20th-anniversary iPhone will likely follow in September 2027, with Gurman expecting the device to feature a curved glass screen with a front camera hidden underneath it.

Here are all of the new iPhone models that Gurman expects Apple to release between the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027:

Fall 2026 (Likely September): iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a foldable iPhone

Spring 2027 (Likely March): iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and potentially an iPhone Air 2

Last week, The Information reported that some Apple engineers are hoping to release a redesigned iPhone Air with a second rear camera in spring 2027. The publication also said the next iPhone Air could weigh less, have a larger battery capacity, and gain a vapor chamber cooling system like the iPhone 17 Pro models have.

Gurman said that adding an ultra-wide camera to the iPhone Air is "technically possible," but he believes that it would be a "strange" decision, given the device's so-called "plateau" is already crowded and that it "seems like a lot of work for a phone that few people are buying." However, features like a second camera and longer battery life could make the iPhone Air far more appealing and boost demand for the device.

Gurman believes the iPhone Air 2 was always slated for 2027 — not delayed. He expects the device to have a 2nm chip for faster performance and longer battery life.

While there have been several reports indicating that iPhone Air demand is low, Apple only ever expected the device to make up "6% to 8%" of new iPhone sales, according to Gurman. It is unclear if Apple achieved that objective, but its internal bar might be low enough that it will still proceed with releasing an iPhone Air 2 in 2027.